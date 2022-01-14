The cast of 'Cheer' is in Indianapolis. Here's where to meet them

Cheerleaders featured in the Netflix series "Cheer" will be doing meet and greets downtown at the Circle Centre Mall.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second week in a row, sports royalty has come to Indianapolis.

The cast of "Cheer," Netflix's #1 ranked series that follows the lives of cheerleaders from the elite Navarro program in Texas, will be making appearances at Rebel Athletic Cheer inside the Circle Centre Mall Friday through Sunday.

That includes popular cheerleaders like Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, James Thomas, Maddy Brum, Faith Gatlin, Dee Joseph, Bobby Zeh'drau, Cassadee Dunlap, TT Barker and Angel Rice.

The cast already met with hundreds of aspiring cheerleaders at the Rebel Athletic Cheer location at Circle Centre Mall for a 2 p.m. appearance on Friday, and plan to return several times throughout Saturday and Sunday.

It's all part of the Rebel Dream Boutique that travels across the country, and drops exclusive merchandise at various Rebel Athletic Cheer locations.

The event coincides with the JAMFest Cheer Super Nationals taking place at the Indiana Convention Center.

The second series of "Cheer" has already claimed the top spot on most-watched shows on Netflix, and follows the team as they navigate a pandemic, cheer rivalries and fame.

Cast Appearances & Dates

Friday: 6:00-7:00 p.m - Gabi, Morgan, James, Maddy, Faith, Dee, Bobby

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Gabi, Morgan, James, Maddy, Faith, Dee, Bobby

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Gabi, Morgan, James, Maddy, Faith, Cassaddee, TT, Angel, Dee, Jaden, Bobby

Sunday: 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Gabi, Morgan, Cassadee, Maddy, TT, Angel, Jaden, Bobby.