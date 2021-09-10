Rajeev Ram wins U.S. Open men's doubles title

The Carmel native teamed with Great Britain's Joe Salisbury to win their second Grand Slam doubles championship.

The fourth-seeded duo of Ram and Salisbury beat the seventh-seeded pair of Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

Ram and Salisbury add this trophy to the one they earned at the 2020 Australian Open. They were the runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.

Murray, whose younger brother Andy won three major singles championships, and Soares won two Grand Slam titles together in men's doubles in 2016, including the U.S. Open.