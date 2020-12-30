x
Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers, 116-111

It was Indiana's first loss of the young season.
INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and the Boston Celtics erased a 17-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers, 116-111. 

Jaylen Brown scored 20 for the Celtics, who had a 33-18 scoring edge in the final quarter. 

The Pacers built an 88-71 lead in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead. 

The game was similar to when the teams met on Sunday. The Pacers had a huge third quarter before the Celtics rallied to take the lead. The Pacers won that one, 108-107, on Domantas Sabonis' layup with 8.4 seconds remaining.

