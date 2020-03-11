Swinney: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence traveling to Notre Dame

Coach Dabo Sweeney said Lawrence is doing well and participating in team meetings.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers to Notre Dame this week, although he will not play due to the coronavirus.

Coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence is doing well, participating in team meetings in preparation to play the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

Swinney said Lawrence will be through with his 10-day quarantine, but must still sit out due to the cardiac testing protocol the ACC has for those athletes who contract COVID-19.