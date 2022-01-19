Support, inspiration from family propels Carmel basketball standout

Senior Kate Clarke's basketball journey began in elementary school.

CARMEL, Ind. — The girls high school basketball regular season is winding down, with just two weeks left until the playoffs begin.

After an up-and-down start to the season, Carmel seems to be hitting its stride. Senior guard Kate Clarke is a big reason for that.

"Since I started, it's just been basketball since," said Clarke. "I tried swimming, gymnastics, but obviously those ended quickly."

It's always been basketball for Clarke. Her journey on the court started in third grade, and it just came naturally. She said she knew early on she could do something with this game.

"I mean, I feel like I've always had that drive and the work ethic, so I think that just took me to where I am," Clarke said.

Clarke is now Carmel's leader, a four-star recruit and a future Michigan Wolverine. She signed her letter of intent in November, along with Westfield's Alyssa Crockett. The duo, who played together as kids, are both headed to Ann Arbor in the fall.

"I committed first," Clarke said. "We definitely talked about it. I mean, we had really similar schools recruiting us. But, I mean, that may have helped influence Alyssa's decision, but who knows. I'm super excited."

But before Clarke heads north, she has business to take care of here. She missed the first half of the season with a lower back injury, but now she's back. The Greyhounds have won seven of their last eight games.

"I'm super grateful to be playing now," said Clarke. "I definitely think we're gaining momentum right now, which is when you're supposed to. We're just ready for sectionals. I mean, we've been wanting that for so long, and especially all my four years here. We haven't gotten it, so I'm ready for my senior year to get that."

A sectional title is the short-term goal, with the state title being the ultimate. As Clarke continues on her basketball journey, she credits her family the most for being along for the ride.

On top of a great win at Center Grove tonight, Kate Clarke scored her 1000th career point as a Greyhound! Congrats @kateclarkee 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/qHe81YqJEG — Carmel Women’s Basketball (@CHS_Womensbball) January 8, 2022

"Obviously, my mom has been a huge influence. She's been taking me to practice and all that. She's always the one there. My dad passed away seven or eight years ago, and that's always influenced me, always in the back of my head when I'm playing," Clarke said. "So that's been like, a nice feeling. He was always such a hard worker and I always try to embody that. He left a great legacy and I just try to follow that."