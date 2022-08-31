Two-time NBA MVP also had his jersey number retired and entered the school's athletics hall of fame

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Fittingly, Davidson College honored its most famous alumnus with a "Curry for 3" ceremony.

Steph Curry, who has the most made three-point shots in NBA history, was given a three-part event to celebrate three big accomplishments on Wednesday.

Curry, who famously led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 in 2008 and is the school's second all-time leading scorer, had his No. 30 jersey retired and entered Davidson's athletics hall of fame.

But all of that was predicated on the other portion of the ceremony: his graduation.

Curry left Davidson early to enter the NBA Draft, promising to one day complete his degree.

He did so in the Spring of 2022, earning a degree in sociology, all while playing in a championship NBA season.

Thousands packed the school's John M. Belk Arena on Wednesday to let Steph soak in a one-man graduation ceremony.

"This is an absolutely amazing day. An amazing moment," Curry said. "For myself and for my family."

Curry's family was there. From his wife Ayesha and their three children, to his parents, Dell and Sonya.

"Son please take a moment," Sonya said. "Hug your wife, hug your children. And then hug yourself. It's OK to say you're proud of yourself. You deserve this moment. I love you and I'm so proud of you."

Curry said he did a lot of work towards the completion of his degree while he was injured in March.

"It was about a four-week stretch where I had some momentum building into it but I was rehabbing and wasn't playing games," Curry said. "I actually got a majority done then right before the playoffs. Balancing it all was really hard, but it was rewarding obviously."

In June, Curry won his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors.

The Charlotte Christian, and now Davidson, graduate, won his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

