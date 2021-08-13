Something for IndyCar and NASCAR fans at Speedway weekend doubleheader

IndyCar and NASCAR will race Saturday and Sunday on the IMS road course.

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Race fans will have multiple opportunities to see fast action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend as IndyCar and NASCAR drivers both put on a show.

Fans can also find plenty of other activities off the track through the weekend.

Friday - General Admission $20

2:00 p.m. - Gates Open

3:00 p.m. - IndyCar Practice 1

5:35 p.m. - Xfinity Practice 1

7:00 pm - IndyCar Qualifying

8:00 pm - Gates Close

IMS Blood Drive

In honor and support of motorsports journalist Robin Miller, James Hinchcliffe and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Legends Row #12, the A.J. Foyt Room, from 2:30 - 7 p.m.

Fun Day Festival

IMS and the NASCAR Foundation are encouraging kids to lead a healthy life with fun activities, learning about NASCAR, healthy eating and snacking, and winning exciting giveaways for several hundred young girls from the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. The Fun Day Festival runs from 6 - 8 p.m. on the IMS Infield near 7th and Hulman.

Friday through Sunday

Vaccination Clinic (IMS Gates 1, 6, 9)

In partnership with IU Health and the Indiana Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at Gates 1, 6 and 9. Fans should look for first-aid stations with signage. Vaccinations will be available during all hours that gates are open, with the two-shot Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations available.

Saturday - General Admission $35

7 a.m. - Gates Open

9 a.m. - IndyCar Practice 2

10:05 a.m. - Xfinity Series Qualifying

11:05 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1

1 p.m. - IndyCar Spiked Grand Prix Race (85 laps)

4:00 p.m. - Xfinity Pennzoil 150 Race (62 laps)

6 p.m. - Gates Close

IMS Museum Cars & Coffee

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and IMS will host a “Special Edition” Cars & Coffee morning of camaraderie with auto enthusiasts in the IMS Museum parking lot from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Sunday - General Admission $35