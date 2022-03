"I’m just not sure my daughter is gonna be able to handle 4 years of IU Basketball."

INDIANAPOLIS — IU rallied hard in the second half to beat No. 8 seed Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the Big 10 Tournament Thursday.

The Hoosiers were down 17 points with 13 minutes to go at one point, but IU's defense forced 10 turnovers from the Wolverines in the second half.

It was a dramatic win - and you bet social media had a big reaction! Here are some of the best.

IU basketball got me sweating in math class... pic.twitter.com/vOT9nWItY7 — Luke Hess (@lukehess10) March 10, 2022

One of the best runs in IU basketball history, and I have seen many ... — The Hookster (@TheHookster2) March 10, 2022

I've watched hundreds of IU basketball games in my life, that was one of the best ever — Aaron 🌽🏙📊 (@hoosieraaron) March 10, 2022

I’m just not sure my daughter is gonna be able to handle 4 years of IU Basketball. https://t.co/nMn6WMSAsS — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 10, 2022

Huge win for the Hoosiers! It wasn’t pretty but we found a way to get it done! Does that punch our ticket into the tournament?! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) March 10, 2022