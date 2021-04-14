US women soccer players appeal decision against equal pay

Players on the women's national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the women's national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men's team.

Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the part of their suit that Federal Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Appeals are assigned to three-judge panels.