Indy Eleven host Las Vegas Lights in 2023 home opener

The Eleven will break out their new red Puma 2023 jerseys for their home opener Saturday night against the Lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The boys in blue are coming home for their first match of the 2023 season after putting two road games until their belt. The Indy Eleven will host the Las Vegas Lights under the lights on Saturday, April 1.

The match is sure to deliver something new for loyal fans.

That's because John Koluder, Indy's senior director of communications and marketing, says playing the Lights is a first for the Indy club.

"We will play all 23 USL Championship teams for the first time in 2023," said Koluder.

The Eleven started the new season with one win and one draw.

"The guys are clicking," said Koluder. "It's a new squad, a lot of new faces."

Head Coach Mark Lowry is now in his second season with the Eleven. "Mark has been able to revamp the roster," said Koluder.

In addition to a new squad, the club also has a full calendar of promotions for fans, including 317 Night on Saturday, April 8.

The night is stocked with $3 beers and sodas, $1 popcorn, and $7 tickets.

"$11 can get you in," said Koluder, "and get you pretty much everything you need to enjoy a night of soccer."

For the home opener, the team will sport brand new jerseys.

"The boys in blue will be in red," said Koluder. The team plans to break out their new red Puma 2023 jerseys for the matchup against the Lights.

Team officials say they hope to pack Carroll Stadium on Saturday night for the first home game of the season.

"The environment is everything here," said Koluder.

Gates at Carroll Stadium open at 6 p.m., with a tailgate on New York Street kicking off the celebrations at 4 p.m.