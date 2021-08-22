Austin FC's heartwarming father-son duo goes viral online

William Heredia and his 3-year-old son Sebastian have become popular fans within the Austin FC supporter's section for their heartwarming celebrations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is known for keeping it weird, and it's no different at Austin FC games. The new MLS club has brought even more unique energy to the booming city, and one father-son duo is at the forefront of it all.

William Heredia has been bringing the noise and the energy to Austin FC matches all season long.

However, it's actually his 3-year-old son, Sebastian Heredia, who's been capturing the hearts of sports fans all over by twirling his jersey around like a helicopter.

"Great memories," William Heredia told KVUE Sports prior to Saturday's match against Portland. "That's what we're shooting for."

Saturday night marked William and Sebastian's fifth match that they had attended during Austin FC's inaugural season.

"For the next day, I cannot move, but hey, for 90 minutes we're going strong," said Williams Heredia when asked if he holds Sebastian atop his shoulders for the entire game. "[Sebastian] enjoys being down there just because he's so rowdy on top."

Austin FC supporters love to call him "Tiny" Sebastian, and at just 3 years old, needs to save all of his energy for game time.

The father-son overnight sensation has gone viral multiple times this season.

"I want more goals, so I can see that little guy every game ripping his shirt off and waving it around," Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said during a Zoom interview earlier this week.

Well coach, ask, and you shall receive.

The Verde and Black scored three goals in Saturday's 3-1 win over Portland, giving "Tiny Sebastian" a reason to take off his jersey and wave it wildly.

"It's catching," added Wolff. "It's certainly an embracing and endearing moment in humanity that's awesome to see."

So, next time you're at an Austin FC game, or simply watching on TV, be on the look out for William and his adorable son Sebastian. You can't miss them, and you'll instantly love them.