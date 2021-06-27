Austin FC unveils 'ATX Pride Flag' tifo at second-ever home game, Inaugural Pride Night

It follows an Austin-themed ‘City of Legends’ tifo revealed at the team’s first home game on June 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC fans were treated to another prideful, striking tifo at the club’s second-ever home game on Sunday evening as they took on Columbus Crew at Q2 Stadium.

A tifo is a choreographed banner or large sign put on display at the beginning of soccer matches. They're only up for a few moments at the beginning of the match, and then they're gone.

At the conclusion of the National Anthem, the supporters section held up individual pieces of colors that collectively displayed an "ATX Pride" flag, donning all the colors of the rainbow.

It follows an Austin-themed “City of Legends” tifo that was revealed at the team’s first home game on June 19. That tifo featured Austin icons Stevie Ray Vaughn, Raul Salinas, Matthew McConaughey in a Daniel Johnston T-shirt, Barbara Jordan, Leslie Cochran with angel wings and Willie Nelson, as well as a Barton Springs salamander, a bat and a Pride-themed armadillo in front of an Austin skyline.

KVUE spoke with muralist Luis Angulo, the artist behind the “City of Legends” tifo, who had the help of nearly 300 volunteers to create the artwork, which measured about 100 feet by 60 feet.

As for the City of Legends tifo, supporters aren’t yet sure what will become of it. They are hoping a business might want to display it downtown for a while.