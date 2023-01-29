Seton Hall beats Butler 70-49

Seton Hall took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dre Davis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall past Butler 70-49 on Saturday night in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Davis was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Pirates (13-9, 6-5 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 11 points. Kadary Richmond recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Jalen Thomas added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Manny Bates had six points and two blocks.