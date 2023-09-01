Racing officially returns to Churchill Downs this fall

This comes after the spring meet moved to Ellis Park in western Kentucky. The relocation last month followed 12 horse deaths that happened at Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is preparing for races at the famed Louisville racetrack.

In a meeting presenting the second quarter earnings to investors, officials confirmed the fall meet will be at Churchill Downs.

Tickets are now on sale for the September Meet; the first race is at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.

This comes after the spring meet moved to Ellis Park in western Kentucky. The relocation last month followed 12 horse deaths that happened at Churchill Downs since mid-April.

Churchill Downs also announced new safety initiatives and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority launched an investigation. That investigation is still underway as of this writing.

While several of the necropsies have been released, no discernible pattern has been identified.

To see the full September Meet schedule, click here. If you're interested in getting tickets early, you can do so here.

