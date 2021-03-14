Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - March 13, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Regional Semifinals & Finals
Class 4A
1. Michigan City
Gary West 68, Elkhart 34
S. Bend Riley 44, Valparaiso 36
Championship
Gary West 58, South Bend Riley 43
2. Logansport
Carmel 60, Homestead 49
Lafayette Jeff 52, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Championship
Carmel 50, Lafayette Jeff 49
3. Southport
Lawrence North 58, Indpls Ben Davis 44
Plainfield 61, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52
Championship
Lawrence North 43, Plainfield 39
4. Seymour
Bloomington South 51, Jeffersonville 50
Ev. Reitz 63, Center Grove 61, OT
Championship
Bloomington South 49, Evansville Reitz 31
Class 3A
5. S. Bend Washington
Hammond 51, New Prairie 34
S. Bend St. Joseph's 84, Twin Lakes 58
Championship
S. Bend St. Joseph's 79, Hammond 71
6. New Castle
Leo 79, Mississinewa 43
NorthWood 44, New Castle 42
Championship
Leo 49, NorthWood 46
7. Greencastle
Guerin Catholic 52, Greencastle 41
Northview 63, Beech Grove 52
Championship
Guerin Catholic 59, Northview 43
8. Washington
Connersville 46, Sullivan 43
Silver Creek 52, Heritage Hills 48
Championship
Silver Creek 31, Connersville 30
Class 2A
9. N. Judson
Bowman Academy 52, Boone Grove 50
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Churubusco 55
Championship
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Bowman Academy 52
10. Lapel
Blackford 52, Wapahani 45
Rossville 47, Rochester 30
Championship
Blackford 67, Rossville 59
11. Greenfield-Central
Parke Heritage 47, Triton Central 30
Shenandoah 82, Covenant Christian 52
Championship
Parke Heritage 52, Shenandoah 33
12. Southridge
Southridge 43, Paoli 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Linton 58
Championship
Southridge 61, Southwestern 48
Class 1A
13. Triton
Kouts 66, Fremont 62
Triton 64, Caston 52, 2OT
Championship
Kouts 56, Triton 42
14. Frankfort
Lafayette Catholic 67, Cowan 63
Southwood 79, Seton Catholic 59
Championship
Southwood 54, Lafayette Catholic 53
15. Martinsville
Indpls Tindley 65, Shakamak 43
Southwestern (Shelby) 57, Bethesda Christian 50
Championship
Indpls Tindley 50, Southwestern 48
16. Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 63, Trinity Lutheran 38
Lanesville 73, Ev. Day 51
Championship
Barr-Reeve 64, Lanesville 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/