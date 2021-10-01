x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 9, 2021

Saturday's boys and girls high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 59, Fremont 56

Bedford N. Lawrence 36, S. Knox 30

Beech Grove 53, Monrovia 36

Bellmont 36, Columbia City 35

Bethesda Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 37

Bloomington North 49, Seymour 27

Bluffton 51, Woodlan 42

Borden 58, Rock Creek Academy 50

Bremen 48, Bethany Christian 43

Calumet 69, River Forest 49

Cannelton 44, Columbus Christian 40, OT

Carmel 54, Westfield 30

Center Grove 59, Jennings Co. 38

Central Christian 71, Indpls Manual 36

Chesterton 53, Merrillville 42

Christian Academy of Madison 74, Crothersville 54

Clarksville 61, New Washington 53

Clinton Prairie 43, Delphi 28

Connersville 45, New Castle 31

Covenant Christian 67, Heritage Christian 63

Covington 58, W. Lafayette 53

Crawfordsville 71, Southmont 49

Danville 80, Cascade 38

E. Chicago Central 45, Portage 33

Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 47

Edinburgh 79, W. Washington 51

Ev. Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 44

Ev. North 65, Jasper 59

Ev. Reitz 81, Terre Haute South 59

Fishers 79, Tri-West 53

Floyd Central 69, S. Spencer 60

Forest Park 71, Perry Central 65

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 107, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63

Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Kokomo 48

Greensburg 62, Shelbyville 57

Greenwood 43, Indpls Brebeuf 37

Greenwood Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 56

Hamilton Ross, Ohio 53, E. Central 42

Heritage 66, Southern Wells 61

Heritage Hills 56, Washington 40

Horizon Christian 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 43

Huntington North 40, E. Noble 38

Indian Creek 78, Brown Co. 43

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Washington 61

Indpls Herron 99, Hamilton Hts. 87

Indpls Ritter 93, Indpls Scecina 61

Jay Co. 58, Adams Central 50

Jeffersonville 77, Christian Academy 34

Kankakee Valley 58, Benton Central 29

Knox 46, Winamac 36

Lafayette Catholic 52, Rensselaer 30

Lake Central 63, Lafayette Harrison 45

Lanesville 50, Corydon 47

Leo 53, Norwell 43

Lighthouse CPA 81, S. Bend Career Academy 43

Logansport 49, Western 43

Lowell 67, Highland 43

Madison 79, Charlestown 58

Madison-Grant 63, Northfield 45

Manchester 51, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 38

Marion 83, Ft. Wayne South 77

McCutcheon 76, Frankton 64

Mississinewa 65, Taylor 52

Mitchell 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 54

Montpelier, Ohio 71, Hamilton 22

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 85, Whiteland 81, OT

N. Daviess 63, Evansville Christian 54

N. Harrison 62, Scottsburg 42

N. Newton 56, Hammond Science and Tech 37

N. White 57, S. Newton 41

New Haven 60, DeKalb 57

New Palestine 45, Southport 42

Northview 63, Owen Valley 59

Oak Hill 49, Eastern (Greentown) 46

Paoli 50, Tell City 35

Pioneer 35, Faith Christian 31

Rochester 47, Oregon-Davis 32

S. Bend Washington 57, Elkhart Christian 38

Sheridan 51, Fountain Central 41

Shoals 69, Washington Catholic 25

Southridge 56, Dubois 46

Tecumseh 48, Springs Valley 44

Tippecanoe Valley 34, Plymouth 28

Traders Point Christian 43, Indiana Math and Science Academy 40

Tri-Central 66, Wes-Del 58

Tri-County 58, N. Vermillion 36

Trinity Lutheran 68, Henryville 48

Valparaiso 53, Penn 52

Vincennes Rivet 47, Union (Dugger) 34

Wapahani 73, Muncie Burris 42

Warren Central 75, Hamilton Southeastern 54

Westville 63, W. Central 48

Whitko 69, Lakewood Park 52

Greene County Tournament

Fifth Place
Shakamak 48, Pike Central 38

First Place
Linton 67, Bloomfield 58

Seventh Place
Riverton Parke 67, White River Valley 52

Third Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Eastern (Greene) 58

Henry County Tournament

First Place
Shenandoah 43, Blue River 31

Randolph County Tournament

First Place
Winchester 85, Union City 55

Ripley County Tournament

First Place
S. Ripley 85, Jac-Cen-Del 53

Third Place
Milan 60, Batesville 52

Rivertown Tournament

First Place
S. Dearborn 49, Rising Sun 32

Third Place
Lawrenceburg 50, Switzerland Co. 41

Shelby County Tournament

First Place
Triton Central 74, Morristown 49

Wayne County Tournament

First Place
Northeastern 69, Cambridge City 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 42, Lowell 29

Angola 65, Fremont 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Castle 38

Bethany Christian 40, Bremen 33

Bethesda Christian 46, Traders Point Christian 19

Bloomington North 59, Terre Haute South 48

Boonville 50, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41

Brownstown 52, Charlestown 46

Carroll (Flora) 51, N. White 46

Central Noble 51, E. Noble 45

Clinton Central 54, Eastern (Greentown) 26

Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 23

Connersville 34, Greenfield 26

Crown Point 86, Lake Station 38

Delphi 53, Peru 48

Dubois 38, Wood Memorial 31

E. Central 57, Rushville 50

Eastern (Pekin) 51, Austin 39

Ev. Mater Dei 45, Jasper 41

Ev. North 48, Heritage Hills 39

Fountain Central 53, S. Newton 37

Frontier 57, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19

Ft. Wayne North 63, S. Adams 33

Ft. Wayne Northrop 63, Kokomo 53

Glenn 66, Jimtown 25

Goshen 58, Concord 14

Greenwood Christian 87, Indpls Lutheran 45

Hamilton Hts. 44, Westfield 41

Hamilton Southeastern 55, New Palestine 27

Hanover Central 69, Manchester 65

Hauser 38, Henryville 37

Heritage Christian 36, S. Bend Trinity 21

Hobart 56, River Forest 34

Homestead 56, Lawrence North 53, OT

Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Providence Cristo Rey 33

Indpls Ritter 62, Indpls Brebeuf 30

Indpls Scecina 66, Indpls Washington 28

Kankakee Valley 69, Hammond Morton 23

LaPorte 34, Lake Central 31

Lafayette Catholic 74, Rensselaer 40

Lafayette Harrison 73, Twin Lakes 39

Lakewood Park 35, Elkhart Christian 15

Linton 48, Ev. Memorial 43, OT

Loogootee 48, Bloomfield 39

Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47

Manchester 51, N. Miami 35

Munster 59, Hammond Noll 54

N. Central (Farmersburg) 81, S. Vermillion 33

N. Judson 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 36

N. Vermillion 52, Faith Christian 50

New Albany 41, Floyd Central 40

Noblesville 77, Lawrence Central 62

Northview 49, Owen Valley 40

Northwestern 60, Logansport 40

Norwell 46, Huntington North 43

Oak Hill 29, Argos 27

Paoli 49, Borden 16

Parke Heritage 65, Riverton Parke 42

Perry Central 55, N. Posey 28

Pioneer 55, W. Lafayette 36

Plymouth 46, Mishawaka 39

Rossville 37, Covington 36

S. Bend Washington 65, Portage 23

Seymour 59, Crawford Co. 29

Sheridan 47, Tri-Central 43

Shoals 57, Washington Catholic 36

Silver Creek 58, Salem 56

Southridge 54, Tell City 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Providence 55, OT

Southwood 40, Madison-Grant 33

Springs Valley 49, S. Spencer 48

Sullivan 63, N. Putnam 40

Terre Haute North 69, Southport 36

Tipton 56, Cass 33

Union Co. 46, Eastern Hancock 34

Valparaiso 67, E. Chicago Central 21

Vincennes Rivet 36, Barr-Reeve 34

Warsaw 37, Northridge 33

Wawasee 44, NorthWood 39

White River Valley 44, Clay City 34

Woodlan 44, Bluffton 34

Yorktown 62, Shelbyville 28

Zionsville 63, Indpls Pike 46

Hendricks County Tournament

Fifth Place
|Plainfield 55, Danville 38

First Place
Brownsburg 38, Tri-West 25

Third Place
Cascade 61, Avon 57

Henry County Tournament

First Place
Shenandoah 50, Tri 37

Madison County Tournament

Fifth Place
Alexandria 68, Liberty Christian 32

First Place
Anderson 61, Pendleton Hts. 56

Seventh Place
Elwood 90, Anderson Prep Academy 24

Third Place
Frankton 62, Lapel 54

Randolph County Tournament

First Place
Winchester 67, Monroe Central 29

Shelby County Tournament

First Place
Triton Central 45, Waldron 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related Articles