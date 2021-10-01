Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 9, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 59, Fremont 56
Bedford N. Lawrence 36, S. Knox 30
Beech Grove 53, Monrovia 36
Bellmont 36, Columbia City 35
Bethesda Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 37
Bloomington North 49, Seymour 27
Bluffton 51, Woodlan 42
Borden 58, Rock Creek Academy 50
Bremen 48, Bethany Christian 43
Calumet 69, River Forest 49
Cannelton 44, Columbus Christian 40, OT
Carmel 54, Westfield 30
Center Grove 59, Jennings Co. 38
Central Christian 71, Indpls Manual 36
Chesterton 53, Merrillville 42
Christian Academy of Madison 74, Crothersville 54
Clarksville 61, New Washington 53
Clinton Prairie 43, Delphi 28
Connersville 45, New Castle 31
Covenant Christian 67, Heritage Christian 63
Covington 58, W. Lafayette 53
Crawfordsville 71, Southmont 49
Danville 80, Cascade 38
E. Chicago Central 45, Portage 33
Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 47
Edinburgh 79, W. Washington 51
Ev. Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 44
Ev. North 65, Jasper 59
Ev. Reitz 81, Terre Haute South 59
Fishers 79, Tri-West 53
Floyd Central 69, S. Spencer 60
Forest Park 71, Perry Central 65
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 107, Ft. Wayne Concordia 63
Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Kokomo 48
Greensburg 62, Shelbyville 57
Greenwood 43, Indpls Brebeuf 37
Greenwood Christian 60, Indpls Shortridge 56
Hamilton Ross, Ohio 53, E. Central 42
Heritage 66, Southern Wells 61
Heritage Hills 56, Washington 40
Horizon Christian 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 43
Huntington North 40, E. Noble 38
Indian Creek 78, Brown Co. 43
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Washington 61
Indpls Herron 99, Hamilton Hts. 87
Indpls Ritter 93, Indpls Scecina 61
Jay Co. 58, Adams Central 50
Jeffersonville 77, Christian Academy 34
Kankakee Valley 58, Benton Central 29
Knox 46, Winamac 36
Lafayette Catholic 52, Rensselaer 30
Lake Central 63, Lafayette Harrison 45
Lanesville 50, Corydon 47
Leo 53, Norwell 43
Lighthouse CPA 81, S. Bend Career Academy 43
Logansport 49, Western 43
Lowell 67, Highland 43
Madison 79, Charlestown 58
Madison-Grant 63, Northfield 45
Manchester 51, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 38
Marion 83, Ft. Wayne South 77
McCutcheon 76, Frankton 64
Mississinewa 65, Taylor 52
Mitchell 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 54
Montpelier, Ohio 71, Hamilton 22
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 85, Whiteland 81, OT
N. Daviess 63, Evansville Christian 54
N. Harrison 62, Scottsburg 42
N. Newton 56, Hammond Science and Tech 37
N. White 57, S. Newton 41
New Haven 60, DeKalb 57
New Palestine 45, Southport 42
Northview 63, Owen Valley 59
Oak Hill 49, Eastern (Greentown) 46
Paoli 50, Tell City 35
Pioneer 35, Faith Christian 31
Rochester 47, Oregon-Davis 32
S. Bend Washington 57, Elkhart Christian 38
Sheridan 51, Fountain Central 41
Shoals 69, Washington Catholic 25
Southridge 56, Dubois 46
Tecumseh 48, Springs Valley 44
Tippecanoe Valley 34, Plymouth 28
Traders Point Christian 43, Indiana Math and Science Academy 40
Tri-Central 66, Wes-Del 58
Tri-County 58, N. Vermillion 36
Trinity Lutheran 68, Henryville 48
Valparaiso 53, Penn 52
Vincennes Rivet 47, Union (Dugger) 34
Wapahani 73, Muncie Burris 42
Warren Central 75, Hamilton Southeastern 54
Westville 63, W. Central 48
Whitko 69, Lakewood Park 52
Greene County Tournament
Fifth Place
Shakamak 48, Pike Central 38
First Place
Linton 67, Bloomfield 58
Seventh Place
Riverton Parke 67, White River Valley 52
Third Place
N. Central (Farmersburg) 63, Eastern (Greene) 58
Henry County Tournament
First Place
Shenandoah 43, Blue River 31
Randolph County Tournament
First Place
Winchester 85, Union City 55
Ripley County Tournament
First Place
S. Ripley 85, Jac-Cen-Del 53
Third Place
Milan 60, Batesville 52
Rivertown Tournament
First Place
S. Dearborn 49, Rising Sun 32
Third Place
Lawrenceburg 50, Switzerland Co. 41
Shelby County Tournament
First Place
Triton Central 74, Morristown 49
Wayne County Tournament
First Place
Northeastern 69, Cambridge City 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 42, Lowell 29
Angola 65, Fremont 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Castle 38
Bethany Christian 40, Bremen 33
Bethesda Christian 46, Traders Point Christian 19
Bloomington North 59, Terre Haute South 48
Boonville 50, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41
Brownstown 52, Charlestown 46
Carroll (Flora) 51, N. White 46
Central Noble 51, E. Noble 45
Clinton Central 54, Eastern (Greentown) 26
Clinton Prairie 46, Western Boone 23
Connersville 34, Greenfield 26
Crown Point 86, Lake Station 38
Delphi 53, Peru 48
Dubois 38, Wood Memorial 31
E. Central 57, Rushville 50
Eastern (Pekin) 51, Austin 39
Ev. Mater Dei 45, Jasper 41
Ev. North 48, Heritage Hills 39
Fountain Central 53, S. Newton 37
Frontier 57, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 19
Ft. Wayne North 63, S. Adams 33
Ft. Wayne Northrop 63, Kokomo 53
Glenn 66, Jimtown 25
Goshen 58, Concord 14
Greenwood Christian 87, Indpls Lutheran 45
Hamilton Hts. 44, Westfield 41
Hamilton Southeastern 55, New Palestine 27
Hanover Central 69, Manchester 65
Hauser 38, Henryville 37
Heritage Christian 36, S. Bend Trinity 21
Hobart 56, River Forest 34
Homestead 56, Lawrence North 53, OT
Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Providence Cristo Rey 33
Indpls Ritter 62, Indpls Brebeuf 30
Indpls Scecina 66, Indpls Washington 28
Kankakee Valley 69, Hammond Morton 23
LaPorte 34, Lake Central 31
Lafayette Catholic 74, Rensselaer 40
Lafayette Harrison 73, Twin Lakes 39
Lakewood Park 35, Elkhart Christian 15
Linton 48, Ev. Memorial 43, OT
Loogootee 48, Bloomfield 39
Lou. Portland Christian, Ky. 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 47
Manchester 51, N. Miami 35
Munster 59, Hammond Noll 54
N. Central (Farmersburg) 81, S. Vermillion 33
N. Judson 46, S. Central (Union Mills) 36
N. Vermillion 52, Faith Christian 50
New Albany 41, Floyd Central 40
Noblesville 77, Lawrence Central 62
Northview 49, Owen Valley 40
Northwestern 60, Logansport 40
Norwell 46, Huntington North 43
Oak Hill 29, Argos 27
Paoli 49, Borden 16
Parke Heritage 65, Riverton Parke 42
Perry Central 55, N. Posey 28
Pioneer 55, W. Lafayette 36
Plymouth 46, Mishawaka 39
Rossville 37, Covington 36
S. Bend Washington 65, Portage 23
Seymour 59, Crawford Co. 29
Sheridan 47, Tri-Central 43
Shoals 57, Washington Catholic 36
Silver Creek 58, Salem 56
Southridge 54, Tell City 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Providence 55, OT
Southwood 40, Madison-Grant 33
Springs Valley 49, S. Spencer 48
Sullivan 63, N. Putnam 40
Terre Haute North 69, Southport 36
Tipton 56, Cass 33
Union Co. 46, Eastern Hancock 34
Valparaiso 67, E. Chicago Central 21
Vincennes Rivet 36, Barr-Reeve 34
Warsaw 37, Northridge 33
Wawasee 44, NorthWood 39
White River Valley 44, Clay City 34
Woodlan 44, Bluffton 34
Yorktown 62, Shelbyville 28
Zionsville 63, Indpls Pike 46
Hendricks County Tournament
Fifth Place
|Plainfield 55, Danville 38
First Place
Brownsburg 38, Tri-West 25
Third Place
Cascade 61, Avon 57
Henry County Tournament
First Place
Shenandoah 50, Tri 37
Madison County Tournament
Fifth Place
Alexandria 68, Liberty Christian 32
First Place
Anderson 61, Pendleton Hts. 56
Seventh Place
Elwood 90, Anderson Prep Academy 24
Third Place
Frankton 62, Lapel 54
Randolph County Tournament
First Place
Winchester 67, Monroe Central 29
Shelby County Tournament
First Place
Triton Central 45, Waldron 43
