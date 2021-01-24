x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 23, 2021

Boys and girls Indiana high school basketball scores from Saturday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Avon 73, Mooresville 72

Barr-Reeve 59, Heritage Hills 35

Bellmont 32, Huntington North 30

Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 28

Bethesda Christian 66, Waldron 62, OT

Blackford 112, Alexandria 80

Bloomington South 60, Martinsville 28

Carmel 58, Brownsburg 45

Carroll (Flora) 51, Faith Christian 35

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37

Center Grove 60, Indpls Roncalli 46

Charlestown 89, Corydon 84

Christel House Academy 101, Union (Modoc) 61

Cloverdale 60, Clay City 47

Columbia City 64, DeKalb 61

Concord 53, Jimtown 46, OT

Connersville 40, Batesville 27

Cowan 59, Eastbrook 37

Crawfordsville 69, Speedway 58

Crothersville 83, Medora 45

Dubois 59, Springs Valley 46

E. Central 51, Harrison, Ohio 44, OT

Eastern (Greene) 44, S. Knox 43

Edgewood 65, Bedford N. Lawrence 60

Edinburgh 78, Cambridge City 41

Elkhart 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 62

Elkhart Christian 79, S. Bend Career Academy 43

Ev. Bosse 95, Terre Haute South 61

Ev. Harrison 53, Jasper 39

Ev. Reitz 53, New Albany 29

Forest Park 89, Ev. Day 71

Fountain Central 70, S. Vermillion 62

Frankfort 67, Clinton Central 60

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 107, Lakewood Park 26

Ft. Wayne North 68, S. Bend Washington 58

Greencastle 64, Danville 56

Greenfield 52, Shelbyville 41

Greensburg 61, Southridge 59

Greenwood Christian 52, Oldenburg 47

Hamilton Hts. 84, Sheridan 47

Hamilton Southeastern 79, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 73, OT

Hammond 115, Hammond Gavit 23

Hauser 50, Eastern (Pekin) 48

Henryville 40, Borden 33

Homestead 55, Lawrence North 50, OT

Indian Creek 59, W. Vigo 44

Indpls Ben Davis 82, Decatur Central 42

Indpls Lutheran 68, Triton Central 44

Indpls Metro 66, Liberty Christian 64, OT

Indpls N. Central 86, Muncie Central 29

Indpls Park Tudor 38, Indpls Shortridge 29

Indpls Perry Meridian 46, Columbus North 33

Jeffersonville 80, Columbus East 52

Jennings Co. 57, S. Dearborn 47

Knox 49, N. Judson 48

Lake Station 86, Hanover Central 62

Lakeland 82, Lakeland Christian 79, OT

Lanesville 67, Clarksville 57

Lapel 57, Daleville 43

Lawrenceburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 36

Lebanon 47, Covington 35

Leo 46, E. Noble 40

Linton 97, S. Decatur 68

Loogootee 60, Bloomfield 57

Maconaquah 51, Frankton 42

Marion 69, Cass 47

McCutcheon 47, Clinton Prairie 43

Michigan City Marquette 66, Calumet 53

Mishawaka 57, Northridge 45

Monroe Central 45, Yorktown 40

Morristown 63, Providence Cristo Rey 42

Munster 68, Hobart 20

N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, N. Vermillion 42

N. Harrison 73, Salem 32

N. Putnam 74, Brown Co. 37

New Castle 52, Wapahani 44

New Haven 58, Norwell 50

New Palestine 71, Franklin 57

Noblesville 57, Logansport 34

Northeastern 86, Blue River 46

Orleans 50, Mitchell 37

Parke Heritage 64, Cascade 41

Perry Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53

Peru 53, Northwestern 40

Plainfield 71, Northview 48

Rensselaer 76, W. Central 40

Richmond 72, Pendleton Hts. 58

River Forest 41, Griffith 37, OT

Riverton Parke 63, Attica 46

S. Bend Adams 61, Chesterton 49

Seton Catholic 51, Centerville 40

Seymour 47, Scottsburg 40

Shenandoah 69, Eastern Hancock 30

Shoals 60, Wood Memorial 42

Southwestern (Hanover) 98, Austin 80

Sullivan 97, White River Valley 52

Taylor 58, Northfield 47

Terre Haute North 52, Southport 47

Twin Lakes 52, W. Lafayette 49

Union Co. 45, Hagerstown 31

Valparaiso 57, Gary West 52

Warsaw 50, LaPorte 39

Washington 47, Pike Central 40

Wawasee 43, W. Noble 40

Wes-Del 87, Anderson Prep Academy 74

Western 64, Eastern (Greentown) 33

Western Boone 72, Eminence 48

Westview 71, Garrett 39

Whiteland 76, Rock Creek Academy 37

Whiting 66, Hammond Noll 49

Winamac 49, S. Newton 23

Winchester 80, Knightstown 38

Bi-County Tournament

Championship
Glenn 47, New Prairie 37

Culver Academy Classic

S. Bend Riley 51, Culver Academy 45, OT
S. Bend Riley 83, Lighthouse CPA 56
Culver Academy 62, Lighthouse CPA 53

Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament

Semifinal
Indpls Attucks 62, Covenant Christian 54
Indpls Cathedral 85, Indpls Tindley 64

Porter County Conference Tournament

Championship
Boone Grove 79, Kouts 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 72, Oak Hill 66

Anderson 81, Logansport 46

Barr-Reeve 47, Pike Central 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jasper 34

Bellmont 59, New Haven 31

Bluffton 51, Heritage 44

Brown Co. 71, N. Putnam 47

Brownsburg 61, Terre Haute North 54

Brownstown 58, W. Washington 30

Carroll (Flora) 79, Faith Christian 39

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 57, Angola 46

Cascade 62, Plainfield 52

Center Grove 52, Indpls Ben Davis 51, OT

Charlestown 65, Christian Academy 22

Clinton Central 55, Rossville 46

Conner, Ky. 59, Lawrenceburg 49

Cowan 54, New Castle 43

Crawford Co. 29, Borden 23

Crown Point 56, Andrean 50

Dubois 55, Perry Central 25

Eastbrook 57, Madison-Grant 37

Elkhart 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54

Elkhart Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20

Ev. Central 44, New Albany 41

Fishers 75, Avon 38

Floyd Central 47, Corydon 40

Forest Park 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26

Franklin 85, Whiteland 51

Ft. Wayne South 51, Ft. Wayne Wayne 36

Goshen 52, NorthWood 41

Greensburg 48, Batesville 39

Greenwood 51, Monrovia 40

Griffith 83, Hammond Gavit 34

Guerin Catholic 50, Speedway 48

Hammond Morton 52, Hammond Clark 25

Henryville 59, Rock Creek Academy 29

Heritage Christian 59, Covenant Christian 45

Huntington North 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44, OT

Indpls Cathedral 74, New Palestine 67

Indpls N. Central 48, Newark, Ohio 46

Indpls Park Tudor 45, Oldenburg 16

Indpls Scecina 48, Indpls Lutheran 41

Indpls Washington 48, Providence Cristo Rey 19

Jay Co. 74, Southern Wells 36

Jennings Co. 55, Trinity Lutheran 49

Knightstown 42, Centerville 26

Kokomo 54, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Lafayette Harrison 74, Merrillville 38

Lakewood Park 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42

Lebanon 72, Frankfort 23

Linton 53, Loogootee 41

Madison 91, S. Dearborn 22

Manchester 39, Rochester 37

McCutcheon 53, W. Lafayette 30

Michigan City 69, S. Bend Riley 27

Michigan City Marquette 63, Portage Christian 28

Mississinewa 51, Elwood 36

Mitchell 66, Springs Valley 42

Morristown 51, Edinburgh 40

Munster 57, S. Bend Adams 47

N. Harrison 65, Charlestown 60

N. Judson 50, Knox 46

N. White 51, N. Newton 37

Noblesville 72, Franklin Central 49

Northeastern 62, Blue River 57

Northfield 95, Whitko 22

Northridge 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 64

Norwell 69, E. Noble 49

Orleans 51, Austin 45

Penn 100, Hammond Noll 60

Pioneer 67, Glenn 32

Plymouth 40, Wawasee 32

Prairie Hts. 41, Fremont 37

Purdue Polytechnic 47, Indpls Shortridge 37

Randolph Southern 52, Daleville 33

Rensselaer 45, Frontier 30

Richmond 47, Lafayette-jefferson 35

River Forest 49, Whiting 23

River Forest 57, Bowman Academy 53

Rushville 66, Connersville 43

S. Adams 40, Woodlan 38

S. Knox 41, Bloomfield 31

S. Ripley 53, Madison Shawe 18

S. Spencer 57, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 31

S. Vermillion 52, Riverton Parke 20

Scottsburg 47, Ev. North 46

Shelbyville 51, Delta 43

Shenandoah 83, Pendleton Hts. 74, 2OT

Silver Creek 61, Eastern (Pekin) 42

Southport 57, Beech Grove 51

Southwestern (Shelby) 64, N. Decatur 51

Switzerland Co. 59, S. Decatur 45

Tecumseh 58, Princeton 32

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Southwood 43

Tipton 44, Western 37

Union City 68, Wapahani 64

Vincennes 59, N. Knox 33

W. Vigo 45, Indian Creek 42

Wabash 57, N. Miami 44

Waldron 42, Tri 38

Warsaw 54, Concord 29

Washington 67, Boonville 64

Westville 46, Washington Twp. 38, OT

Wood Memorial 53, Shoals 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Related Articles