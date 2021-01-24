Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 23, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 73, Mooresville 72
Barr-Reeve 59, Heritage Hills 35
Bellmont 32, Huntington North 30
Bethany Christian 69, Hamilton 28
Bethesda Christian 66, Waldron 62, OT
Blackford 112, Alexandria 80
Bloomington South 60, Martinsville 28
Carmel 58, Brownsburg 45
Carroll (Flora) 51, Faith Christian 35
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 37
Center Grove 60, Indpls Roncalli 46
Charlestown 89, Corydon 84
Christel House Academy 101, Union (Modoc) 61
Cloverdale 60, Clay City 47
Columbia City 64, DeKalb 61
Concord 53, Jimtown 46, OT
Connersville 40, Batesville 27
Cowan 59, Eastbrook 37
Crawfordsville 69, Speedway 58
Crothersville 83, Medora 45
Dubois 59, Springs Valley 46
E. Central 51, Harrison, Ohio 44, OT
Eastern (Greene) 44, S. Knox 43
Edgewood 65, Bedford N. Lawrence 60
Edinburgh 78, Cambridge City 41
Elkhart 75, Ft. Wayne Wayne 62
Elkhart Christian 79, S. Bend Career Academy 43
Ev. Bosse 95, Terre Haute South 61
Ev. Harrison 53, Jasper 39
Ev. Reitz 53, New Albany 29
Forest Park 89, Ev. Day 71
Fountain Central 70, S. Vermillion 62
Frankfort 67, Clinton Central 60
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 107, Lakewood Park 26
Ft. Wayne North 68, S. Bend Washington 58
Greencastle 64, Danville 56
Greenfield 52, Shelbyville 41
Greensburg 61, Southridge 59
Greenwood Christian 52, Oldenburg 47
Hamilton Hts. 84, Sheridan 47
Hamilton Southeastern 79, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 73, OT
Hammond 115, Hammond Gavit 23
Hauser 50, Eastern (Pekin) 48
Henryville 40, Borden 33
Homestead 55, Lawrence North 50, OT
Indian Creek 59, W. Vigo 44
Indpls Ben Davis 82, Decatur Central 42
Indpls Lutheran 68, Triton Central 44
Indpls Metro 66, Liberty Christian 64, OT
Indpls N. Central 86, Muncie Central 29
Indpls Park Tudor 38, Indpls Shortridge 29
Indpls Perry Meridian 46, Columbus North 33
Jeffersonville 80, Columbus East 52
Jennings Co. 57, S. Dearborn 47
Knox 49, N. Judson 48
Lake Station 86, Hanover Central 62
Lakeland 82, Lakeland Christian 79, OT
Lanesville 67, Clarksville 57
Lapel 57, Daleville 43
Lawrenceburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 36
Lebanon 47, Covington 35
Leo 46, E. Noble 40
Linton 97, S. Decatur 68
Loogootee 60, Bloomfield 57
Maconaquah 51, Frankton 42
Marion 69, Cass 47
McCutcheon 47, Clinton Prairie 43
Michigan City Marquette 66, Calumet 53
Mishawaka 57, Northridge 45
Monroe Central 45, Yorktown 40
Morristown 63, Providence Cristo Rey 42
Munster 68, Hobart 20
N. Central (Farmersburg) 69, N. Vermillion 42
N. Harrison 73, Salem 32
N. Putnam 74, Brown Co. 37
New Castle 52, Wapahani 44
New Haven 58, Norwell 50
New Palestine 71, Franklin 57
Noblesville 57, Logansport 34
Northeastern 86, Blue River 46
Orleans 50, Mitchell 37
Parke Heritage 64, Cascade 41
Perry Central 62, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53
Peru 53, Northwestern 40
Plainfield 71, Northview 48
Rensselaer 76, W. Central 40
Richmond 72, Pendleton Hts. 58
River Forest 41, Griffith 37, OT
Riverton Parke 63, Attica 46
S. Bend Adams 61, Chesterton 49
Seton Catholic 51, Centerville 40
Seymour 47, Scottsburg 40
Shenandoah 69, Eastern Hancock 30
Shoals 60, Wood Memorial 42
Southwestern (Hanover) 98, Austin 80
Sullivan 97, White River Valley 52
Taylor 58, Northfield 47
Terre Haute North 52, Southport 47
Twin Lakes 52, W. Lafayette 49
Union Co. 45, Hagerstown 31
Valparaiso 57, Gary West 52
Warsaw 50, LaPorte 39
Washington 47, Pike Central 40
Wawasee 43, W. Noble 40
Wes-Del 87, Anderson Prep Academy 74
Western 64, Eastern (Greentown) 33
Western Boone 72, Eminence 48
Westview 71, Garrett 39
Whiteland 76, Rock Creek Academy 37
Whiting 66, Hammond Noll 49
Winamac 49, S. Newton 23
Winchester 80, Knightstown 38
Bi-County Tournament
Championship
Glenn 47, New Prairie 37
Culver Academy Classic
S. Bend Riley 51, Culver Academy 45, OT
S. Bend Riley 83, Lighthouse CPA 56
Culver Academy 62, Lighthouse CPA 53
Indianapolis City Alliance Tournament
Semifinal
Indpls Attucks 62, Covenant Christian 54
Indpls Cathedral 85, Indpls Tindley 64
Porter County Conference Tournament
Championship
Boone Grove 79, Kouts 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 72, Oak Hill 66
Anderson 81, Logansport 46
Barr-Reeve 47, Pike Central 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Jasper 34
Bellmont 59, New Haven 31
Bluffton 51, Heritage 44
Brown Co. 71, N. Putnam 47
Brownsburg 61, Terre Haute North 54
Brownstown 58, W. Washington 30
Carroll (Flora) 79, Faith Christian 39
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 57, Angola 46
Cascade 62, Plainfield 52
Center Grove 52, Indpls Ben Davis 51, OT
Charlestown 65, Christian Academy 22
Clinton Central 55, Rossville 46
Conner, Ky. 59, Lawrenceburg 49
Cowan 54, New Castle 43
Crawford Co. 29, Borden 23
Crown Point 56, Andrean 50
Dubois 55, Perry Central 25
Eastbrook 57, Madison-Grant 37
Elkhart 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54
Elkhart Christian 37, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20
Ev. Central 44, New Albany 41
Fishers 75, Avon 38
Floyd Central 47, Corydon 40
Forest Park 46, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26
Franklin 85, Whiteland 51
Ft. Wayne South 51, Ft. Wayne Wayne 36
Goshen 52, NorthWood 41
Greensburg 48, Batesville 39
Greenwood 51, Monrovia 40
Griffith 83, Hammond Gavit 34
Guerin Catholic 50, Speedway 48
Hammond Morton 52, Hammond Clark 25
Henryville 59, Rock Creek Academy 29
Heritage Christian 59, Covenant Christian 45
Huntington North 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44, OT
Indpls Cathedral 74, New Palestine 67
Indpls N. Central 48, Newark, Ohio 46
Indpls Park Tudor 45, Oldenburg 16
Indpls Scecina 48, Indpls Lutheran 41
Indpls Washington 48, Providence Cristo Rey 19
Jay Co. 74, Southern Wells 36
Jennings Co. 55, Trinity Lutheran 49
Knightstown 42, Centerville 26
Kokomo 54, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Lafayette Harrison 74, Merrillville 38
Lakewood Park 45, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42
Lebanon 72, Frankfort 23
Linton 53, Loogootee 41
Madison 91, S. Dearborn 22
Manchester 39, Rochester 37
McCutcheon 53, W. Lafayette 30
Michigan City 69, S. Bend Riley 27
Michigan City Marquette 63, Portage Christian 28
Mississinewa 51, Elwood 36
Mitchell 66, Springs Valley 42
Morristown 51, Edinburgh 40
Munster 57, S. Bend Adams 47
N. Harrison 65, Charlestown 60
N. Judson 50, Knox 46
N. White 51, N. Newton 37
Noblesville 72, Franklin Central 49
Northeastern 62, Blue River 57
Northfield 95, Whitko 22
Northridge 71, Ft. Wayne Snider 64
Norwell 69, E. Noble 49
Orleans 51, Austin 45
Penn 100, Hammond Noll 60
Pioneer 67, Glenn 32
Plymouth 40, Wawasee 32
Prairie Hts. 41, Fremont 37
Purdue Polytechnic 47, Indpls Shortridge 37
Randolph Southern 52, Daleville 33
Rensselaer 45, Frontier 30
Richmond 47, Lafayette-jefferson 35
River Forest 49, Whiting 23
River Forest 57, Bowman Academy 53
Rushville 66, Connersville 43
S. Adams 40, Woodlan 38
S. Knox 41, Bloomfield 31
S. Ripley 53, Madison Shawe 18
S. Spencer 57, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 31
S. Vermillion 52, Riverton Parke 20
Scottsburg 47, Ev. North 46
Shelbyville 51, Delta 43
Shenandoah 83, Pendleton Hts. 74, 2OT
Silver Creek 61, Eastern (Pekin) 42
Southport 57, Beech Grove 51
Southwestern (Shelby) 64, N. Decatur 51
Switzerland Co. 59, S. Decatur 45
Tecumseh 58, Princeton 32
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Southwood 43
Tipton 44, Western 37
Union City 68, Wapahani 64
Vincennes 59, N. Knox 33
W. Vigo 45, Indian Creek 42
Wabash 57, N. Miami 44
Waldron 42, Tri 38
Warsaw 54, Concord 29
Washington 67, Boonville 64
Westville 46, Washington Twp. 38, OT
Wood Memorial 53, Shoals 36
