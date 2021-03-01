Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 2, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 72, Washington 45
Beech Grove 59, Decatur Central 50
Blackford 65, Cass 61
Bloomington South 48, Eastern (Greene) 35
Borden 68, Cowan 54
Bowman Academy 64, S. Bend Riley 56
Cascade 77, Ev. Day 66
Castle 56, Vincennes 42
Churubusco 102, Prairie Hts. 58
Columbus North 73, Terre Haute South 54
Covenant Christian 86, Indpls Scecina 53
E. Noble 45, Concord 39
Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 42
Edgewood 52, N. Putnam 46
Fishers 50, Shenandoah 40
Fremont 38, Woodlan 29
Gibson Southern 36, Tell City 34
Goshen 59, LaVille 55, OT
Greensburg 72, Columbus East 54
Hamilton Hts. 81, Monroe Central 68
Hammond 79, Merrillville 48
Hauser 46, Trinity Lutheran 44
Homestead 80, Indpls N. Central 65
Indpls Brebeuf 54, New Haven 46
Indpls Perry Meridian 65, Center Grove 55
Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Shortridge 47
Jay Co. 54, Muncie Central 47
Lafayette-jefferson 74, LaPorte 58
Lanesville 55, Perry Central 48
Lawrence North 67, Indpls Attucks 56
Madison 71, Corydon 57
Milan 66, Triton Central 49
Mishawaka 78, Calumet 76, OT
Mishawaka Marian 50, Lawrence Central 48
Mooresville 66, Greenfield 50
Morristown 55, Franklin Co. 41
N. Montgomery 63, Indpls Manual 45
New Castle 54, Benton Central 48
Northridge 65, S. Bend Washington 51
Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 52
Rossville 64, Sheridan 52
S. Adams 80, Wabash 47
S. Newton 54, N. Vermillion 35
Seymour 56, Martinsville 38
Shelbyville 49, Yorktown 47
Silver Creek 74, Bedford N. Lawrence 51
Southern Wells 64, Northfield 63
Southmont 64, Shakamak 43
Springs Valley 64, New Washington 50
Taylor 41, Clinton Prairie 39
Union City 51, Knightstown 44
Vincennes Rivet 51, Cannelton 25
W. Lafayette 53, Crown Point 49
Warren Central 67, Northeastern 52
Wes-Del 86, Tri 55
Westfield 51, Noblesville 40
Westview 45, Angola 37
Winamac 54, Culver 40
Winchester 60, Bluffton 34
Zionsville 50, Kokomo 48
Batesville Tournament
Championship
Whiteland 68, Jennings Co. 57
First Round
Jennings Co. 60, Indpls Chatard 51
Whiteland 62, Batesville 44
Third Place
Batesville 71, Indpls Chatard 53
Highland Tournament
Championship
Munster 61, Hanover Central 31
Fifth Place
Hammond Morton 57, Griffith 54
Third Place
Kankakee Valley 56, Highland 36
North Daviess Tournament
Championship
Loogootee 51, Brownstown 44
Fifth Place
Shoals 51, S. Knox 34
Seventh Place
Rock Creek Academy 61, Rushville 34
Third Place
N. Daviess 32, Southridge 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 54, S. Adams 34
Angola 55, Woodlan 27
Austin 46, Floyd Central 37
Batesville 44, Switzerland Co. 35
Bedford N. Lawrence 36, E. Central 25
Bellmont 43, Bluffton 26
Castle 42, Ev. North 19
Central Noble 54, Bremen 39
Clinton Prairie 40, Taylor 29
Corydon 42, Charlestown 34
E. Noble 45, Fremont 39
Eastbrook 68, Elwood 14
Eastern (Greene) 54, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47
Edgewood 56, N. Putnam 28
Edinburgh 63, S. Dearborn 46
Ev. Memorial 68, New Albany 42
Fishers 83, Ft. Wayne South 53
Ft. Wayne Luers 48, Mississinewa 45
Garrett 63, Leo 37
Glenn 64, S. Bend Riley 25
Hamilton Hts. 63, Winchester 37
Hamilton Southeastern 45, Brownsburg 36
Hebron 40, LaCrosse 32
Highland 33, Michigan City 31
Indianapolis Homeschool 72, Covenant Christian 45
Indpls N. Central 66, Homestead 47
Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Whiteland 39
Jac-Cen-Del 75, Madison Shawe 3
Jay Co. 50, Heritage 29
Kouts 70, River Forest 41
Lawrence Central 71, Indpls Ben Davis 63
Morgan Twp. 47, Boone Grove 31
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Pendleton Hts. 38
Muncie Central 71, Daleville 34
Munster 54, Lowell 31
N. Decatur 60, Connersville 54, OT
New Castle 48, Delta 45
New Palestine 62, Yorktown 47
Noblesville 73, Martinsville 47
Northeastern 56, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 38
Northwestern 49, Cass 35
Parke Heritage 44, Crawfordsville 37
Penn 51, Carmel 37
Perry Central 32, Borden 26
Pioneer 64, Logansport 29
Providence 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
Randolph Southern 40, Monroe Central 24
Rushville 54, Seymour 47
S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, Hammond Noll 53
S. Bend Washington 53, Lawrence North 42
Sheridan 42, Rossville 34
Silver Creek 53, Crown Point 49
Southmont 48, Frontier 39
Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Clarksville 26
Southwestern (Shelby) 66, Indpls Lutheran 38
Tecumseh 49, Loogootee 45
Tri-West 56, Danville 49
Trinity Lutheran 58, New Washington 43
Union Co. 49, Morristown 28
Vincennes 64, Sullivan 40
Wabash 43, Madison-Grant 38
Waldron 30, Oldenburg 13
Westfield 69, Anderson 45
Winamac 42, Culver 35
Goshen Tournament
Championship
Goshen 50, Oregon-Davis 38
First Round
Goshen 54, DeKalb 26
Oregon-Davis 93, Lighthouse CPA 54
Third Place
DeKalb 68, Lighthouse CPA 32
Indian Creek Tournament
Championship
N. Harrison 54, Indian Creek 50
First Round
Indian Creek 78, Purdue Polytechnic 23
N. Harrison 54, Bloomington North 38
Third Place
Bloomington North 72, Purdue Polytechnic 31
Lakeland Classic
Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 42
Lakeland 58, Concord 24
W. Noble 60, Tippecanoe Valley 34
W. Noble 75, Concord 50
Norwell Classic
Huntington North 26, Plymouth 25
Huntington North 36, Wawasee 27
Norwell 47, Plymouth 30
Norwell 63, Wawasee 41
Plainfield Tournament
Championship
Washington 51, Indpls Roncalli 48
First Round
Indpls Roncalli 42, Madison 27
Washington 48, Plainfield 45
Third Place
Plainfield 47, Madison 41
Speedway Tournament
Speedway 72, Indiana Deaf 36
Speedway 75, Indpls Riverside 35
Valparaiso Tournament
Championship
Knox 44, Valparaiso 22
First Round
Knox 55, Shelbyville 44
Valparaiso 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 41
Third Place
S. Central (Union Mills) 61, Shelbyville 56
Warsaw Tournament
First Round
N. Judson 40, Chesterton 31
Warsaw 50, Chesterton 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/