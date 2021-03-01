x
Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 2, 2021

Saturday's Indiana high school basketball scores.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 72, Washington 45

Beech Grove 59, Decatur Central 50

Blackford 65, Cass 61

Bloomington South 48, Eastern (Greene) 35

Borden 68, Cowan 54

Bowman Academy 64, S. Bend Riley 56

Cascade 77, Ev. Day 66

Castle 56, Vincennes 42

Churubusco 102, Prairie Hts. 58

Columbus North 73, Terre Haute South 54

Covenant Christian 86, Indpls Scecina 53

E. Noble 45, Concord 39

Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 42

Edgewood 52, N. Putnam 46

Fishers 50, Shenandoah 40

Fremont 38, Woodlan 29

Gibson Southern 36, Tell City 34

Goshen 59, LaVille 55, OT

Greensburg 72, Columbus East 54

Hamilton Hts. 81, Monroe Central 68

Hammond 79, Merrillville 48

Hauser 46, Trinity Lutheran 44

Homestead 80, Indpls N. Central 65

Indpls Brebeuf 54, New Haven 46

Indpls Perry Meridian 65, Center Grove 55

Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Shortridge 47

Jay Co. 54, Muncie Central 47

Lafayette-jefferson 74, LaPorte 58

Lanesville 55, Perry Central 48

Lawrence North 67, Indpls Attucks 56

Madison 71, Corydon 57

Milan 66, Triton Central 49

Mishawaka 78, Calumet 76, OT

Mishawaka Marian 50, Lawrence Central 48

Mooresville 66, Greenfield 50

Morristown 55, Franklin Co. 41

N. Montgomery 63, Indpls Manual 45

New Castle 54, Benton Central 48

Northridge 65, S. Bend Washington 51

Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 52

Rossville 64, Sheridan 52

S. Adams 80, Wabash 47

S. Newton 54, N. Vermillion 35

Seymour 56, Martinsville 38

Shelbyville 49, Yorktown 47

Silver Creek 74, Bedford N. Lawrence 51

Southern Wells 64, Northfield 63

Southmont 64, Shakamak 43

Springs Valley 64, New Washington 50

Taylor 41, Clinton Prairie 39

Union City 51, Knightstown 44

Vincennes Rivet 51, Cannelton 25

W. Lafayette 53, Crown Point 49

Warren Central 67, Northeastern 52

Wes-Del 86, Tri 55

Westfield 51, Noblesville 40

Westview 45, Angola 37

Winamac 54, Culver 40

Winchester 60, Bluffton 34

Zionsville 50, Kokomo 48

Batesville Tournament

Championship
Whiteland 68, Jennings Co. 57

First Round
Jennings Co. 60, Indpls Chatard 51
Whiteland 62, Batesville 44

Third Place
Batesville 71, Indpls Chatard 53

Highland Tournament

Championship
Munster 61, Hanover Central 31

Fifth Place
Hammond Morton 57, Griffith 54

Third Place
Kankakee Valley 56, Highland 36

North Daviess Tournament

Championship
Loogootee 51, Brownstown 44

Fifth Place
Shoals 51, S. Knox 34

Seventh Place
Rock Creek Academy 61, Rushville 34

Third Place
N. Daviess 32, Southridge 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 54, S. Adams 34

Angola 55, Woodlan 27

Austin 46, Floyd Central 37

Batesville 44, Switzerland Co. 35

Bedford N. Lawrence 36, E. Central 25

Bellmont 43, Bluffton 26

Castle 42, Ev. North 19

Central Noble 54, Bremen 39

Clinton Prairie 40, Taylor 29

Corydon 42, Charlestown 34

E. Noble 45, Fremont 39

Eastbrook 68, Elwood 14

Eastern (Greene) 54, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47

Edgewood 56, N. Putnam 28

Edinburgh 63, S. Dearborn 46

Ev. Memorial 68, New Albany 42

Fishers 83, Ft. Wayne South 53

Ft. Wayne Luers 48, Mississinewa 45

Garrett 63, Leo 37

Glenn 64, S. Bend Riley 25

Hamilton Hts. 63, Winchester 37

Hamilton Southeastern 45, Brownsburg 36

Hebron 40, LaCrosse 32

Highland 33, Michigan City 31

Indianapolis Homeschool 72, Covenant Christian 45

Indpls N. Central 66, Homestead 47

Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Whiteland 39

Jac-Cen-Del 75, Madison Shawe 3

Jay Co. 50, Heritage 29

Kouts 70, River Forest 41

Lawrence Central 71, Indpls Ben Davis 63

Morgan Twp. 47, Boone Grove 31

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Pendleton Hts. 38

Muncie Central 71, Daleville 34

Munster 54, Lowell 31

N. Decatur 60, Connersville 54, OT

New Castle 48, Delta 45

New Palestine 62, Yorktown 47

Noblesville 73, Martinsville 47

Northeastern 56, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 38

Northwestern 49, Cass 35

Parke Heritage 44, Crawfordsville 37

Penn 51, Carmel 37

Perry Central 32, Borden 26

Pioneer 64, Logansport 29

Providence 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

Randolph Southern 40, Monroe Central 24

Rushville 54, Seymour 47

S. Bend St. Joseph's 57, Hammond Noll 53

S. Bend Washington 53, Lawrence North 42

Sheridan 42, Rossville 34

Silver Creek 53, Crown Point 49

Southmont 48, Frontier 39

Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Clarksville 26

Southwestern (Shelby) 66, Indpls Lutheran 38

Tecumseh 49, Loogootee 45

Tri-West 56, Danville 49

Trinity Lutheran 58, New Washington 43

Union Co. 49, Morristown 28

Vincennes 64, Sullivan 40

Wabash 43, Madison-Grant 38

Waldron 30, Oldenburg 13

Westfield 69, Anderson 45

Winamac 42, Culver 35

Goshen Tournament

Championship
Goshen 50, Oregon-Davis 38

First Round
Goshen 54, DeKalb 26
Oregon-Davis 93, Lighthouse CPA 54

Third Place
DeKalb 68, Lighthouse CPA 32

Indian Creek Tournament

Championship
N. Harrison 54, Indian Creek 50

First Round
Indian Creek 78, Purdue Polytechnic 23
N. Harrison 54, Bloomington North 38

Third Place
Bloomington North 72, Purdue Polytechnic 31

Lakeland Classic

Lakeland 54, Tippecanoe Valley 42

Lakeland 58, Concord 24

W. Noble 60, Tippecanoe Valley 34

W. Noble 75, Concord 50

Norwell Classic

Huntington North 26, Plymouth 25

Huntington North 36, Wawasee 27

Norwell 47, Plymouth 30

Norwell 63, Wawasee 41

Plainfield Tournament

Championship
Washington 51, Indpls Roncalli 48

First Round
Indpls Roncalli 42, Madison 27
Washington 48, Plainfield 45

Third Place
Plainfield 47, Madison 41

Speedway Tournament

Speedway 72, Indiana Deaf 36

Speedway 75, Indpls Riverside 35

Valparaiso Tournament

Championship
Knox 44, Valparaiso 22

First Round
Knox 55, Shelbyville 44
Valparaiso 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

Third Place
S. Central (Union Mills) 61, Shelbyville 56

Warsaw Tournament

First Round
N. Judson 40, Chesterton 31
Warsaw 50, Chesterton 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/