Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 6, 2021

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Playoffs
Sectional Finals
Class 4A
1. Merrillville
Merrillville 72, Lake Central 58
2. Chesterton
Crown Point 67, Chesterton 34
3. Mishawaka
LaPorte 46, S. Bend Adams 33
4. Goshen
Penn 54, Warsaw 31
5. DeKalb
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 82, Ft. Wayne Snider 71
6. Columbia City
Homestead 33, Ft. Wayne South 31
7. Harrison (West Lafayette)
McCutcheon 45, Lafayette Harrison 43
8. Zionsville
Noblesville 68, Carmel 62
9. Muncie Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 28
10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls N. Central 82, Lawrence North 42
11. Indpls Ben Davis
Indpls Roncalli 44, Indpls Perry Meridian 27
12. Terre Haute North|
Brownsburg 38, Plainfield 24
13. Franklin
Franklin 45, Center Grove 36
14. East Central
E. Central 38, Columbus North 29
15. New Albany
Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Jennings Co. 51
16. Ev. Harrison
Castle 69, Ev. North 54
Class 3A
17. Griffith
Griffith 53, Calumet 26
18. Kankakee Valley
Kankakee Valley 34, Knox 31
19. South Bend St. Joseph's
S. Bend Washington 51, Mishawaka Marian 42
20. Wawasee
Lakeland 46, NorthWood 33
21. Garrett
Angola 40, Garrett 36
22. Twin Lakes
Benton Central 66, Twin Lakes 36
23. Norwell
Norwell 41, Bellmont 35
24. New Castle
Hamilton Hts. 46, Jay Co. 42
25. Tri-West
Tri-West 65, N. Montgomery 34
26. Edgewood
Brownstown 59, Brown Co. 35
27. Heritage Christian
Indpls Chatard 65, Heritage Christian 58
28. Speedway
Indian Creek 64, Beech Grove 42
29. Rushville
Rushville 47, Lawrenceburg 26
30. Madison
Silver Creek 46, Salem 27
31. Vincennes
Washington 48, Vincennes 45, OT
32. Mount Vernon (Posey)
Ev. Memorial 67, Gibson Southern 37
Class 2A
33. Lake Station
Andrean 60, Lake Station 55
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 74, Rensselaer 49
35. Fairfield
Fairfield 45, Prairie Hts. 23
36. Eastside
Bluffton 38, Eastside 31
37. Manchester
Rochester 45, Manchester 37
38. Fountain Central
Clinton Prairie 48, Sheridan 34
39. Taylor
Tipton 57, Eastbrook 48
40. Alexandria
Frankton 45, Alexandria 43
41. Union County
Shenandoah 50, Northeastern 40
42. Triton Central
Triton Central 70, Indpls Scecina 30
43. Cascade
University 59, Covenant Christian 45
44. S. Putnam
S. Putnam 67, N. Putnam 48
45. S. Ripley
S. Ripley 42, Switzerland Co. 26
46. Eastern (Pekin)
Eastern (Pekin) 37, Crawford Co. 35
47. N. Knox
Linton 67, N. Knox 37
48. Forest Park
|Forest Park 35, Ev. Mater Dei 26
Class 1A
49. Kouts
Kouts 46, Morgan Twp. 37
50. Oregon-Davis
Triton 34, Argos 28, OT
51. Fremont
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42, Fremont 32
52. Tri-County
Pioneer 72, N. White 53
53. Northfield
Northfield 86, N. Miami 40
54. Attica
Clinton Central 59, N. Vermillion 38
55. Tri-Central
Tri-Central 45, Cowan 27
56. Tri
|Blue River 66, Union (Modoc) 20
57. Bloomfield
Bloomfield 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40
58. Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 50, Traders Point Christian 13
59. Indpls Lutheran
|Greenwood Christian 93, Indpls Lutheran 36
60. Waldron
Southwestern (Shelby) 52, Jac-Cen-Del 48
61. New Washington
Lanesville 72, New Washington 30
62. Edinburgh
Trinity Lutheran 67, W. Washington 31
63. Loogootee
Loogootee 55, Orleans 26
64. Tecumseh
Tecumseh 54, Springs Valley 26
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 89, Muncie Central 86, OT
Andrean 68, Michigan City Marquette 54
Angola 81, Hamilton 21
Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Ev. Memorial 51
Beech Grove 52, Indpls Roncalli 38
Bellmont 63, Adams Central 45
Benton Central 60, Faith Christian 45
Bloomington North 79, Ev. North 59
Boone Grove 55, N. Judson 50
Calumet Christian 53, Columbus Christian 42
Castle 60, Heritage Hills 48
Christian Fellowship, Ky. 65, Christian Academy of Madison 55
Clinton Prairie 50, N. White 47
Columbus North 51, E. Central 41
Covenant Christian 68, Central Christian 50
Crawfordsville 88, Riverton Parke 57
Danville 65, N. Montgomery 42
Danville Christian, Ky. 62, Christian Academy of Madison 49
Decatur Central 46, Southport 45
Delta 55, Mississinewa 46
Dubois 63, Cannelton 26
Eastern (Pekin) 51, Providence 50
Eastern Hancock 74, Cowan 61
Edinburgh 66, Crothersville 34
Elkhart Christian 74, Lakewood Park 45
Ev. Day 106, Union (Dugger) 31
Evansville Christian 58, Pike Central 50
Fountain Central 48, S. Newton 35
Franklin Co. 73, Hagerstown 39
Fremont 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 68
Frontier 54, Seeger 52
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Indpls Tindley 50
Ft. Wayne Luers 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52
Gary West 72, Indpls Cathedral 63, OT
Greencastle 65, Brown Co. 28
Greensburg 73, Jac-Cen-Del 45
Greenwood 51, Greenfield 34
Henryville 44, Clarksville 32
Heritage 67, Bluffton 40
Homestead 56, Hamilton Southeastern 53
Indiana Deaf 52, Madison Shawe 39
Indpls Ben Davis 54, Avon 51
Indpls Brebeuf 66, Greenwood Christian 44
Indpls Herron 74, Knightstown 46
Indpls N. Central 69, Guerin Catholic 58
Indpls Tech 78, Indianapolis Homeschool 70
Jasper 47, Boonville 37
Jennings Co. 55, Floyd Central 52
Kokomo 75, Tipton 66
LaPorte 62, Kankakee Valley 53
LaVille 64, W. Noble 62
Lafayette Catholic 55, Lafayette Harrison 49
Lanesville 52, Tecumseh 50
Lapel 78, Eastbrook 56
Lawrence North 40, Connersville 36
Lawrenceburg 39, Milan 34
Lebanon 57, Speedway 45
Leo 39, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 37
Linton 78, White River Valley 44
Maconaquah 77, Tippecanoe Valley 63
Madison 64, Batesville 61, OT
Madison-Grant 58, Taylor 55
Manchester 58, Wawasee 44
McCutcheon 68, Richmond 66, 2OT
Merrillville 54, Hammond Morton 48
Mishawaka 46, Concord 37
Monroe Central 55, Frankton 48
Morgan Twp. 76, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 28
Morristown 65, Centerville 44
Muncie Burris 69, Liberty Christian 59
Munster 72, Lowell 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 55, Shakamak 49
N. Daviess 41, Washington 29
N. Miami 66, S. Bend Career Academy 48
N. Newton 44, Tri-County 34
New Albany 66, Columbus East 58
New Haven 51, Huntington North 34
New Palestine 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 58, OT
Noblesville 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52
Northeastern 71, Union City 35
Northridge 72, Jimtown 45
Northview 77, Bloomfield 67
Norwell 59, Columbia City 52
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 82, LaPorte LaLumiere 65
Oldenburg 46, Triton Central 45
Orleans 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42
Owen Valley 60, Covenant Christian 57
Parke Heritage 62, Tri-West 48
Pendleton Hts. 66, Heritage Christian 55
Penn 60, Glenn 50
Perry Central 53, Southridge 45
Plainfield 67, Terre Haute South 40
Randolph Southern 62, Daleville 46
Rensselaer 55, Delphi 41
Rising Sun 48, Southwestern (Shelby) 44
Rochester 70, Tri-Central 36
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 48, S. Adams 46
S. Bend Adams 67, Michigan City 49
S. Bend Washington 49, E. Noble 34
S. Central (Union Mills) 70, Winamac 44
S. Decatur 73, N. Decatur 49
S. Knox 38, Ev. Reitz 36
S. Ripley 68, Franklin 50
S. Spencer 66, N. Posey 46
S. Vermillion 55, Clay City 46
Scottsburg 57, W. Washington 54
Shenandoah 66, Rushville 39
Southmont 65, Attica 30
Southwood 57, Northwestern 45
Springs Valley 80, Borden 71, OT
Sullivan 77, Edgewood 65
Tell City 49, Crawford Co. 48, OT
Terre Haute North 60, Martinsville 40
Traders Point Christian 61, Christel House Academy 56
Triton 56, Caston 37
Twin Lakes 62, Knox 41
University 76, Heritage Christian 62
Valparaiso 70, Hammond Noll 24
Victory College Prep 56, Indpls Manual 55
W. Vigo 60, S. Putnam 47
Waldron 55, Tri 49
Wapahani 91, Union (Modoc) 37
Warsaw 69, Chesterton 54
Wes-Del 70, Elwood 55
Western 71, Hamilton Hts. 68
Western Boone 60, Clinton Central 47
Westview 32, Plymouth 24
Whiteland 57, Shelbyville 48
Wood Memorial 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 40
Woodlan 56, Jay Co. 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/