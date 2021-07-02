Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Feb. 6, 2021

x
Indiana crowned 64 girls sectional champions Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS —

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional Playoffs

Sectional Finals

Class 4A

1. Merrillville
Merrillville 72, Lake Central 58

2. Chesterton
Crown Point 67, Chesterton 34

3. Mishawaka
LaPorte 46, S. Bend Adams 33

4. Goshen
Penn 54, Warsaw 31

5. DeKalb
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 82, Ft. Wayne Snider 71

6. Columbia City
Homestead 33, Ft. Wayne South 31

7. Harrison (West Lafayette)
McCutcheon 45, Lafayette Harrison 43

8. Zionsville
Noblesville 68, Carmel 62

9. Muncie Central
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Palestine 28

10. Indpls N. Central
Indpls N. Central 82, Lawrence North 42

11. Indpls Ben Davis
Indpls Roncalli 44, Indpls Perry Meridian 27

12. Terre Haute North|
Brownsburg 38, Plainfield 24

13. Franklin
Franklin 45, Center Grove 36

14. East Central
E. Central 38, Columbus North 29

15. New Albany
Bedford N. Lawrence 55, Jennings Co. 51

16. Ev. Harrison
Castle 69, Ev. North 54

Class 3A

17. Griffith
Griffith 53, Calumet 26

18. Kankakee Valley
Kankakee Valley 34, Knox 31

19. South Bend St. Joseph's
S. Bend Washington 51, Mishawaka Marian 42

20. Wawasee
Lakeland 46, NorthWood 33

21. Garrett
Angola 40, Garrett 36

22. Twin Lakes
Benton Central 66, Twin Lakes 36

23. Norwell
Norwell 41, Bellmont 35

24. New Castle
Hamilton Hts. 46, Jay Co. 42

25. Tri-West
Tri-West 65, N. Montgomery 34

26. Edgewood
Brownstown 59, Brown Co. 35

27. Heritage Christian
Indpls Chatard 65, Heritage Christian 58

28. Speedway
Indian Creek 64, Beech Grove 42

29. Rushville
Rushville 47, Lawrenceburg 26

30. Madison
Silver Creek 46, Salem 27

31. Vincennes
Washington 48, Vincennes 45, OT

32. Mount Vernon (Posey)
Ev. Memorial 67, Gibson Southern 37

Class 2A

33. Lake Station
Andrean 60, Lake Station 55

34. N. Judson
N. Judson 74, Rensselaer 49

35. Fairfield
Fairfield 45, Prairie Hts. 23

36. Eastside
Bluffton 38, Eastside 31

37. Manchester
Rochester 45, Manchester 37

38. Fountain Central
Clinton Prairie 48, Sheridan 34

39. Taylor
Tipton 57, Eastbrook 48

40. Alexandria
Frankton 45, Alexandria 43

41. Union County
Shenandoah 50, Northeastern 40

42. Triton Central
Triton Central 70, Indpls Scecina 30

43. Cascade
University 59, Covenant Christian 45

44. S. Putnam
S. Putnam 67, N. Putnam 48

45. S. Ripley
S. Ripley 42, Switzerland Co. 26

46. Eastern (Pekin)
Eastern (Pekin) 37, Crawford Co. 35

47. N. Knox
Linton 67, N. Knox 37

48. Forest Park
|Forest Park 35, Ev. Mater Dei 26

Class 1A

49. Kouts
Kouts 46, Morgan Twp. 37

50. Oregon-Davis
Triton 34, Argos 28, OT

51. Fremont
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 42, Fremont 32

52. Tri-County
Pioneer 72, N. White 53

53. Northfield
Northfield 86, N. Miami 40

54. Attica
Clinton Central 59, N. Vermillion 38

55. Tri-Central
Tri-Central 45, Cowan 27

56. Tri
|Blue River 66, Union (Modoc) 20

57. Bloomfield
Bloomfield 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40

58. Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 50, Traders Point Christian 13

59. Indpls Lutheran
|Greenwood Christian 93, Indpls Lutheran 36

60. Waldron
Southwestern (Shelby) 52, Jac-Cen-Del 48

61. New Washington
Lanesville 72, New Washington 30

62. Edinburgh
Trinity Lutheran 67, W. Washington 31

63. Loogootee
Loogootee 55, Orleans 26

64. Tecumseh
Tecumseh 54, Springs Valley 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 89, Muncie Central 86, OT

Andrean 68, Michigan City Marquette 54

Angola 81, Hamilton 21

Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Ev. Memorial 51

Beech Grove 52, Indpls Roncalli 38

Bellmont 63, Adams Central 45

Benton Central 60, Faith Christian 45

Bloomington North 79, Ev. North 59

Boone Grove 55, N. Judson 50

Calumet Christian 53, Columbus Christian 42

Castle 60, Heritage Hills 48

Christian Fellowship, Ky. 65, Christian Academy of Madison 55

Clinton Prairie 50, N. White 47

Columbus North 51, E. Central 41

Covenant Christian 68, Central Christian 50

Crawfordsville 88, Riverton Parke 57

Danville 65, N. Montgomery 42

Danville Christian, Ky. 62, Christian Academy of Madison 49

Decatur Central 46, Southport 45

Delta 55, Mississinewa 46

Dubois 63, Cannelton 26

Eastern (Pekin) 51, Providence 50

Eastern Hancock 74, Cowan 61

Edinburgh 66, Crothersville 34

Elkhart Christian 74, Lakewood Park 45

Ev. Day 106, Union (Dugger) 31

Evansville Christian 58, Pike Central 50

Fountain Central 48, S. Newton 35

Franklin Co. 73, Hagerstown 39

Fremont 81, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 68

Frontier 54, Seeger 52

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 67, Indpls Tindley 50

Ft. Wayne Luers 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

Gary West 72, Indpls Cathedral 63, OT

Greencastle 65, Brown Co. 28

Greensburg 73, Jac-Cen-Del 45

Greenwood 51, Greenfield 34

Henryville 44, Clarksville 32

Heritage 67, Bluffton 40

Homestead 56, Hamilton Southeastern 53

Indiana Deaf 52, Madison Shawe 39

Indpls Ben Davis 54, Avon 51

Indpls Brebeuf 66, Greenwood Christian 44

Indpls Herron 74, Knightstown 46

Indpls N. Central 69, Guerin Catholic 58

Indpls Tech 78, Indianapolis Homeschool 70

Jasper 47, Boonville 37

Jennings Co. 55, Floyd Central 52

Kokomo 75, Tipton 66

LaPorte 62, Kankakee Valley 53

LaVille 64, W. Noble 62

Lafayette Catholic 55, Lafayette Harrison 49

Lanesville 52, Tecumseh 50

Lapel 78, Eastbrook 56

Lawrence North 40, Connersville 36

Lawrenceburg 39, Milan 34

Lebanon 57, Speedway 45

Leo 39, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 37

Linton 78, White River Valley 44

Maconaquah 77, Tippecanoe Valley 63

Madison 64, Batesville 61, OT

Madison-Grant 58, Taylor 55

Manchester 58, Wawasee 44

McCutcheon 68, Richmond 66, 2OT

Merrillville 54, Hammond Morton 48

Mishawaka 46, Concord 37

Monroe Central 55, Frankton 48

Morgan Twp. 76, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 28

Morristown 65, Centerville 44

Muncie Burris 69, Liberty Christian 59

Munster 72, Lowell 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 55, Shakamak 49

N. Daviess 41, Washington 29

N. Miami 66, S. Bend Career Academy 48

N. Newton 44, Tri-County 34

New Albany 66, Columbus East 58

New Haven 51, Huntington North 34

New Palestine 64, Indpls Perry Meridian 58, OT

Noblesville 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52

Northeastern 71, Union City 35

Northridge 72, Jimtown 45

Northview 77, Bloomfield 67

Norwell 59, Columbia City 52

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 82, LaPorte LaLumiere 65

Oldenburg 46, Triton Central 45

Orleans 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

Owen Valley 60, Covenant Christian 57

Parke Heritage 62, Tri-West 48

Pendleton Hts. 66, Heritage Christian 55

Penn 60, Glenn 50

Perry Central 53, Southridge 45

Plainfield 67, Terre Haute South 40

Randolph Southern 62, Daleville 46

Rensselaer 55, Delphi 41

Rising Sun 48, Southwestern (Shelby) 44

Rochester 70, Tri-Central 36

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 48, S. Adams 46

S. Bend Adams 67, Michigan City 49

S. Bend Washington 49, E. Noble 34

S. Central (Union Mills) 70, Winamac 44

S. Decatur 73, N. Decatur 49

S. Knox 38, Ev. Reitz 36

S. Ripley 68, Franklin 50

S. Spencer 66, N. Posey 46

S. Vermillion 55, Clay City 46

Scottsburg 57, W. Washington 54

Shenandoah 66, Rushville 39

Southmont 65, Attica 30

Southwood 57, Northwestern 45

Springs Valley 80, Borden 71, OT

Sullivan 77, Edgewood 65

Tell City 49, Crawford Co. 48, OT

Terre Haute North 60, Martinsville 40

Traders Point Christian 61, Christel House Academy 56

Triton 56, Caston 37

Twin Lakes 62, Knox 41

University 76, Heritage Christian 62

Valparaiso 70, Hammond Noll 24

Victory College Prep 56, Indpls Manual 55

W. Vigo 60, S. Putnam 47

Waldron 55, Tri 49

Wapahani 91, Union (Modoc) 37

Warsaw 69, Chesterton 54

Wes-Del 70, Elwood 55

Western 71, Hamilton Hts. 68

Western Boone 60, Clinton Central 47

Westview 32, Plymouth 24

Whiteland 57, Shelbyville 48

Wood Memorial 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 40

Woodlan 56, Jay Co. 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/