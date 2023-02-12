x
Saturday's Operation Basketball Scores - Feb. 11, 2023

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11.
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023:

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Regionals

Class 4A

Laporte 

Regional 1

S. Bend Washington 60, Valparaiso 41

Regional 2

Lake Central 42, Northridge 29

Marion

Regional 3

Fishers 61, Homestead 31

Regional 4

Ft. Wayne Snider 67, Lafayette Harrison 55

Decatur Central

Regional 5

Lawrence North 65, Brownsburg 58

Regional 6

Indpls Ben Davis 53, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 28

Bedford N. Lawrence

Regional 7

Center Grove 45, Franklin 43, OT

Regional 8

Bedford N. Lawrence 67, Evansville Central 48

Class 3A

Jimtown

Regional 9

Tippecanoe Valley 67, Mishawaka Marian 54

Regional 10

Fairfield 40, Highland 32

Bellmont

Regional 11

Norwell 44, Hamilton Hts. 40

Regional 12

Twin Lakes 64, Garrett 25

Greencastle

Regional 13

Indian Creek 63, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 31

Regional 14

Indpls Chatard 52, Cascade 48

Charlestown

Regional 15

Corydon 68, Rushville 40

Regional 16

Gibson Southern 71, Princeton 55

Class 2A

Winamac

Regional 17

Central Noble 64, S. Central (Union Mills) 52

Regional 18

Andrean 41, N. Montgomery 32

Lapel

Regional 19

Lapel 39, Eastbrook 37

Regional 20

Lafayette Catholic 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

Southmont

Regional 21

Eastern Hancock 51, University 47

Regional 22

Greencastle 58, Union Co. 38

Crawford Co.

Regional 23

N. Knox 51, S. Ripley 32

Regional 24

Forest Park 45, Brownstown 38

Class 1A

Caston

Regional 25

Bethany Christian 38, Tri-County 30

Regional 26

Washington Twp. 55, Argos 52, OT

Wes-Del

Regional 27

Tri-Central 36, Rossville 19

Regional 28

Tri 54, Southwood 43

Southwestern (Shelby)

Regional 29

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Bethesda Christian 46

Regional 30

Bloomfield 40, Eminence 19

W. Washington

Regional 31

Trinity Lutheran 71, Springs Valley 43

Regional 32

Lanesville 64, Wood Memorial 26

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 60, Eastside 28

Anderson 59, Muncie Central 44

Andrean 62, S. Bend Adams 46

Batesville 71, E. Central 46

Bellmont 63, Angola 40

Bloomington Lighthouse 83, Vincennes Rivet 44

Carmel 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41

Caston 60, Pioneer 54

Centerville 61, Waldron 60

Christian Academy 50, W. Washington 35

Clinton Prairie 46, Covington 29

Connersville 58, New Palestine 52

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, Whiting 63

Crothersville 60, Union (Dugger) 47

Culver Academy 60, Merrillville 50

Danville 90, S. Vermillion 55

Decatur Central 61, Terre Haute North 58

E. Chicago Central 83, Kankakee Valley 72

Eastern (Greene) 47, White River Valley 32

Evansville Reitz 60, Bloomington North 53, OT

Fairfield 58, Elkhart Christian 50

Faith Christian 73, Tri-Central 64

Fountain Central 62, Southmont 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, Heritage Christian 64

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 66, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 37

Gilman Iroquois West, Ill. 51, S. Newton 20

Greenfield 49, Avon 43

Greensburg 54, Madison 31

Hamilton Southeastern 63, Southport 43

Hammond Central 74, Chesterton 69

Hanover Central 51, Boone Grove 29

Hauser 60, Oldenburg 43

Henryville 69, Switzerland Co. 59

Heritage 55, Lakewood Park 42

Huntington North 39, Ft. Wayne South 31

Indiana Deaf 39, Attica 28

Indpls Cathedral 58, Franklin Central 39

Indpls Scecina 61, Monrovia 33

Jeffersonville 65, Jennings Co. 59

LaVille 61, Whitko 58, OT

Lafayette Jeff 71, Carroll (Flora) 50

Lawrence North 73, Ft. Wayne Snider 64

Lawrenceburg 59, Rising Sun 37

Lawrenceville, Ill. 77, Ev. Day 60

Loogootee 67, Washington 52

Michigan City 97, Calumet 34

Mitchell 98, Brown Co. 52

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 72, Indpls Pike 64

N. Decatur 60, Knightstown 38

N. Posey 69, Perry Central 49

Northview 49, Martinsville 46

Orleans 54, Edgewood 21

Parke Heritage 60, Crawfordsville 51

Pendleton Hts. 57, Mississinewa 48

Peru 55, Western 46

Providence 60, Austin 25

Rensselaer 66, Frontier 50

Richmond 60, Logansport 31

Riverton Parke 71, Shakamak 69

S. Bend Career Academy 92, Clinton Christian 23

S. Central (Elizabeth) 62, Cannelton 17

S. Dearborn 64, Milan 55

Shenandoah 57, Randolph Southern 44

Shoals 69, Washington Catholic 31

Southridge 64, Tell City 28

Tipton 52, Taylor 39

Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 70, Union City 49

W. Lafayette 61, Western Boone 45

W. Noble 53, Columbia City 44

Warren Central 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 50

Westfield 61, Cass 50

Wood Memorial 58, Vincennes 55

Yorktown 51, Jay Co. 44

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship
University 66, Indpls Park Tudor 57

Fifth Place
Greenwood Christian 47, Muncie Burris 42

Ninth Place
Indpls International 54, Anderson Prep Academy 53

Seventh Place
Indpls Shortridge 58, Seton Catholic 56

Third Place
Bethesda Christian 53, Liberty Christian 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

