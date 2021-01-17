Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 16, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 61, Lafayette Catholic 52
Barr-Reeve 39, N. Daviess 38
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jennings Co. 52
Beech Grove 75, Indpls Scecina 43
Bloomfield 36, S. Knox 32
Boone Grove 64, Portage 54
Carroll (Flora) 46, Pioneer 22
Caston 52, W. Central 39
Centerville 58, Randolph Southern 45
Charlestown 59, Borden 56
Chesterton 44, Penn 36
Clarksville 81, Austin 71
Corydon 61, Crawford Co. 47
Covington 55, Benton Central 49
Crown Point 95, Griffith 43
Danville 80, S. Vermillion 49
Delta 59, Frankton 42
Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 10
E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 35
E. Noble 56, Goshen 52
Eastbrook 58, Northfield 56
Eastside 66, Heritage 37
Elkhart 73, Plymouth 56
Ev. Day 75, White River Valley 63
Floyd Central 52, N. Harrison 47
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Ft. Wayne Luers 71
Greenfield 67, Lapel 60
Greensburg 78, S. Dearborn 72, OT
Guerin Catholic 62, Martinsville 36
Hamilton Hts. 89, Western Boone 56
Hamilton Southeastern 80, Anderson 61
Hebron 47, Lake Station 34
Heritage Christian 41, Lebanon 37
Heritage Hills 57, Tecumseh 49
Indpls Attucks 87, Marion 74
Indpls Roncalli 50, Decatur Central 21
Indpls Tindley 76, Lafayette-jefferson 63
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Waldron 54
Kouts 72, Rensselaer 53
LaCrosse 42, Tri-County 37
LaPorte 70, S. Bend Clay 64
LaVille 63, Elkhart Christian 62, OT
Lafayette Harrison 64, W. Lafayette 35
Lakewood Park 62, Clinton Christian 34
Lawrenceburg 49, N. Decatur 42, OT
Logansport 44, Cass 36
Michigan City Marquette 72, Hobart 46
Mississinewa 66, Winchester 58
Monrovia 41, N. Putnam 38
Morristown 57, Rising Sun 37
Munster 74, Merrillville 49
N. Central (Farmersburg) 65, Vincennes Rivet 33
N. Miami 50, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26
N. Newton 55, Delphi 43
N. Posey 56, Forest Park 49
New Albany 45, Scottsburg 39
New Castle 60, Rushville 39
New Palestine 61, Mooresville 58
Northeastern 79, Knightstown 43
Oldenburg 56, Cambridge City 34
Oregon-Davis 64, Winamac 31
Orleans 41, Lanesville 34
Owen Valley 70, Clay City 40
Paoli 57, Eastern (Pekin) 48
Parke Heritage 65, Cloverdale 48
Pendleton Hts. 63, Madison-Grant 59
Perry Central 62, Christian Academy 48
Peru 72, Kokomo 61
Plainfield 69, Westfield 60
Providence 53, Jeffersonville 51
Rossville 67, Frankfort 62
S. Bend Adams 67, Gary 21st Century 47
S. Central (Union Mills) 48, S. Bend Trinity 35
Seeger 44, Fountain Central 42
Seymour 65, Columbus East 56
Shakamak 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 48
Shenandoah 78, Monroe Central 34
Sheridan 69, Elwood 46
Shoals 44, Springs Valley 39
Silver Creek 94, Bloomington North 74
Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 55
Southridge 56, Henryville 39
Sullivan 58, Northview 57
Tipton 64, Alexandria 52
Tri-Central 87, Anderson Prep Academy 35
University 73, Indpls Ritter 58
Valparaiso 50, S. Bend Washington 34
W. Vigo 75, N. Vermillion 33
Washington 50, Jasper 47
Western 71, Taylor 54
Whiteland 71, Mitchell 32
Zionsville 55, McCutcheon 52
Allen County Conference Tournament
Championship
S. Adams 66, Bluffton 41
Delaware County Tournament
Championship
Yorktown 54, Wapahani 42
Evansville Harrison Classic
Ev. Bosse 53, McCracken County, Ky. 52
Ev. Harrison 73, Central Christian 49
Ev. Reitz 59, Webster Co., Ky. 46
Ev. Reitz 68, Central Christian 56
Gibson Southern 54, Ev. Central 50
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62, Ev. Central 50
Terre Haute North 56, Ev. Harrison 52
Johnson County Tournament
Championship
Center Grove 35, Greenwood 28
Marion County Tournament
Championship
Lawrence North 59, Warren Central 56
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Championship
Central Noble 61, Angola 41
Consolation
Prairie Hts. 60, Hamilton 35
Southern Roads Conference Tournament
Championship
Evansville Christian 81, Columbus Christian 44
Consolation
Medora 45, Union (Dugger) 44
Semifinal
Columbus Christian 50, Cannelton 36
Evansville Christian 73, Christian Academy of Madison 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 58, Lafayette-jefferson 36
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Floyd Central 37
Bethany Christian 43, S. Bend Trinity 20
Bloomfield 39, Vincennes Rivet 37
Bloomington South 50, Ev. Central 44
Blue River 59, Union Co. 36
Boone Grove 52, LaCrosse 42
Bremen 45, Triton 37
Brownsburg 52, Lafayette Harrison 43
Brownstown 57, Jennings Co. 55
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Carmel 54
Cass 47, Tri-Central 25
Center Grove 61, Seymour 30
Chesterton 42, Highland 29
Columbia City 45, Huntington North 38, OT
Columbus East 79, New Albany 60
Columbus North 42, Lawrenceburg 29
Crawfordsville 60, Monrovia 45
Crown Point 69, Merrillville 39
Daviess Co., Ky. 62, Ev. Reitz 52
Delphi 44, Frontier 38
E. Noble 43, DeKalb 30
Eastbrook 52, Oak Hill 36
Elkhart Christian 51, Hamilton 10
Ev. North 51, Jasper 31
Forest Park 54, Princeton 39
Frankton 49, Madison-Grant 20
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Eastside 39
Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Mishawaka Marian 51
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Lakewood Park 30
Gibson Southern 60, Boonville 49
Glenn 58, Winamac 28
Goshen 49, Warsaw 38
Guerin Catholic 46, Bloomington North 41
Hamilton Hts. 40, Tipton 35
Hammond Morton 64, Hammond 25
Hammond Noll 67, S. Bend St. Joseph's 59
Henryville 41, Providence 39
Indiana Math and Science Academy 29, Christel House Academy 26
Indpls Ben Davis 72, Indpls Pike 63
Indpls Brebeuf 47, Indpls Riverside 28
Indpls Lutheran 52, Traders Point Christian 32
Indpls N. Central 67, Pickerington Cent., Ohio 40
Indpls Roncalli 77, Martinsville 66
Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 14
Jac-Cen-Del 48, Greensburg 39
Knightstown 37, Wes-Del 34
LaPorte 46, Elkhart 33
Lafayette Catholic 38, Benton Central 36
Lanesville 48, Eastern (Pekin) 41
Lawrence North 51, Penn 41
Lebanon 89, Covington 37
Logansport 67, Marion 54
Madison 53, Corydon 52
McCutcheon 97, Muncie Central 51
Mitchell 54, Greenwood 40
Morristown 57, Rising Sun 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Shelbyville 30
Munster 44, Kankakee Valley 35
N. Harrison 63, Clarksville 24
N. Putnam 50, Western Boone 49
N. White 46, Rossville 37
Northridge 59, NorthWood 36
Norwell 44, Bellmont 39
Orleans 52, N. Daviess 32
Paoli 35, Crawford Co. 33
Pendleton Hts. 55, Rushville 52
Perry Central 45, Christian Academy 15
Pioneer 55, Argos 40
Plainfield 61, Tri-West 45
Plymouth 51, Concord 25
Purdue Polytechnic 52, Union (Modoc) 40
River Forest 63, E. Chicago Central 36
Rochester 50, Tippecanoe Valley 44
S. Bend Adams 64, Gary 21st Century 18
S. Ripley 37, Oldenburg 27
S. Spencer 60, Ev. Harrison 37
Shakamak 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 30
Shenandoah 57, Indpls Ritter 46
Silver Creek 89, Austin 37
Speedway 69, Beech Grove 36
Springs Valley 61, Dubois 42
Switzerland Co. 49, New Washington 41, OT
Tri 63, Union City 60
Union (Dugger) 40, Cannelton 38, OT
Vincennes 58, S. Knox 48
Waldron 57, Eastern Hancock 46
Wawasee 38, Mishawaka 24
Western 74, Eastern (Greentown) 35
Allen County Conference Tournament
Championship
Jay Co. 52, Adams Central 48
Delaware County Tournament
Championship
Yorktown 54, Cowan 32
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Championship
Angola 55, Lakeland Christian 45
Pioneer Conference Playoffs
Championship
Greenwood Christian 62, University 50
Fifth Place
Indpls Park Tudor 49, Liberty Christian 23
Third Place
Bethesda Christian 62, Muncie Burris 30
Twin Lakes Tournament
Indianapolis Homeschool 50, Lowell 39
Twin Lakes 63, Indianapolis Homeschool 62
Twin Lakes 71, Lowell 40
