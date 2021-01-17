x
Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Jan. 16, 2021

Saturday's boys and girls high school basketball scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 61, Lafayette Catholic 52

Barr-Reeve 39, N. Daviess 38

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Jennings Co. 52

Beech Grove 75, Indpls Scecina 43

Bloomfield 36, S. Knox 32

Boone Grove 64, Portage 54

Carroll (Flora) 46, Pioneer 22

Caston 52, W. Central 39

Centerville 58, Randolph Southern 45

Charlestown 59, Borden 56

Chesterton 44, Penn 36

Clarksville 81, Austin 71

Corydon 61, Crawford Co. 47

Covington 55, Benton Central 49

Crown Point 95, Griffith 43

Danville 80, S. Vermillion 49

Delta 59, Frankton 42

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 10

E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 35

E. Noble 56, Goshen 52

Eastbrook 58, Northfield 56

Eastside 66, Heritage 37

Elkhart 73, Plymouth 56

Ev. Day 75, White River Valley 63

Floyd Central 52, N. Harrison 47

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Ft. Wayne Luers 71

Greenfield 67, Lapel 60

Greensburg 78, S. Dearborn 72, OT

Guerin Catholic 62, Martinsville 36

Hamilton Hts. 89, Western Boone 56

Hamilton Southeastern 80, Anderson 61

Hebron 47, Lake Station 34

Heritage Christian 41, Lebanon 37

Heritage Hills 57, Tecumseh 49

Indpls Attucks 87, Marion 74

Indpls Roncalli 50, Decatur Central 21

Indpls Tindley 76, Lafayette-jefferson 63

Jac-Cen-Del 71, Waldron 54

Kouts 72, Rensselaer 53

LaCrosse 42, Tri-County 37

LaPorte 70, S. Bend Clay 64

LaVille 63, Elkhart Christian 62, OT

Lafayette Harrison 64, W. Lafayette 35

Lakewood Park 62, Clinton Christian 34

Lawrenceburg 49, N. Decatur 42, OT

Logansport 44, Cass 36

Michigan City Marquette 72, Hobart 46

Mississinewa 66, Winchester 58

Monrovia 41, N. Putnam 38

Morristown 57, Rising Sun 37

Munster 74, Merrillville 49

N. Central (Farmersburg) 65, Vincennes Rivet 33

N. Miami 50, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 26

N. Newton 55, Delphi 43

N. Posey 56, Forest Park 49

New Albany 45, Scottsburg 39

New Castle 60, Rushville 39

New Palestine 61, Mooresville 58

Northeastern 79, Knightstown 43

Oldenburg 56, Cambridge City 34

Oregon-Davis 64, Winamac 31

Orleans 41, Lanesville 34

Owen Valley 70, Clay City 40

Paoli 57, Eastern (Pekin) 48

Parke Heritage 65, Cloverdale 48

Pendleton Hts. 63, Madison-Grant 59

Perry Central 62, Christian Academy 48

Peru 72, Kokomo 61

Plainfield 69, Westfield 60

Providence 53, Jeffersonville 51

Rossville 67, Frankfort 62

S. Bend Adams 67, Gary 21st Century 47

S. Central (Union Mills) 48, S. Bend Trinity 35

Seeger 44, Fountain Central 42

Seymour 65, Columbus East 56

Shakamak 68, Bloomington Lighthouse 48

Shenandoah 78, Monroe Central 34

Sheridan 69, Elwood 46

Shoals 44, Springs Valley 39

Silver Creek 94, Bloomington North 74

Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 55

Southridge 56, Henryville 39

Sullivan 58, Northview 57

Tipton 64, Alexandria 52

Tri-Central 87, Anderson Prep Academy 35

University 73, Indpls Ritter 58

Valparaiso 50, S. Bend Washington 34

W. Vigo 75, N. Vermillion 33

Washington 50, Jasper 47

Western 71, Taylor 54

Whiteland 71, Mitchell 32

Zionsville 55, McCutcheon 52

Allen County Conference Tournament

Championship
S. Adams 66, Bluffton 41

Delaware County Tournament

Championship
Yorktown 54, Wapahani 42

Evansville Harrison Classic

Ev. Bosse 53, McCracken County, Ky. 52
Ev. Harrison 73, Central Christian 49
Ev. Reitz 59, Webster Co., Ky. 46
Ev. Reitz 68, Central Christian 56
Gibson Southern 54, Ev. Central 50
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62, Ev. Central 50
Terre Haute North 56, Ev. Harrison 52

Johnson County Tournament

Championship
Center Grove 35, Greenwood 28

Marion County Tournament

Championship
Lawrence North 59, Warren Central 56

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Championship
Central Noble 61, Angola 41

Consolation
Prairie Hts. 60, Hamilton 35

Southern Roads Conference Tournament

Championship
Evansville Christian 81, Columbus Christian 44

Consolation
Medora 45, Union (Dugger) 44

Semifinal
Columbus Christian 50, Cannelton 36
Evansville Christian 73, Christian Academy of Madison 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 58, Lafayette-jefferson 36

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Floyd Central 37

Bethany Christian 43, S. Bend Trinity 20

Bloomfield 39, Vincennes Rivet 37

Bloomington South 50, Ev. Central 44

Blue River 59, Union Co. 36

Boone Grove 52, LaCrosse 42

Bremen 45, Triton 37

Brownsburg 52, Lafayette Harrison 43

Brownstown 57, Jennings Co. 55

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61, Carmel 54

Cass 47, Tri-Central 25

Center Grove 61, Seymour 30

Chesterton 42, Highland 29

Columbia City 45, Huntington North 38, OT

Columbus East 79, New Albany 60

Columbus North 42, Lawrenceburg 29

Crawfordsville 60, Monrovia 45

Crown Point 69, Merrillville 39

Daviess Co., Ky. 62, Ev. Reitz 52

Delphi 44, Frontier 38

E. Noble 43, DeKalb 30

Eastbrook 52, Oak Hill 36

Elkhart Christian 51, Hamilton 10

Ev. North 51, Jasper 31

Forest Park 54, Princeton 39

Frankton 49, Madison-Grant 20

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Eastside 39

Ft. Wayne Concordia 53, Mishawaka Marian 51

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, Lakewood Park 30

Gibson Southern 60, Boonville 49

Glenn 58, Winamac 28

Goshen 49, Warsaw 38

Guerin Catholic 46, Bloomington North 41

Hamilton Hts. 40, Tipton 35

Hammond Morton 64, Hammond 25

Hammond Noll 67, S. Bend St. Joseph's 59

Henryville 41, Providence 39

Indiana Math and Science Academy 29, Christel House Academy 26

Indpls Ben Davis 72, Indpls Pike 63

Indpls Brebeuf 47, Indpls Riverside 28

Indpls Lutheran 52, Traders Point Christian 32

Indpls N. Central 67, Pickerington Cent., Ohio 40

Indpls Roncalli 77, Martinsville 66

Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 14

Jac-Cen-Del 48, Greensburg 39

Knightstown 37, Wes-Del 34

LaPorte 46, Elkhart 33

Lafayette Catholic 38, Benton Central 36

Lanesville 48, Eastern (Pekin) 41

Lawrence North 51, Penn 41

Lebanon 89, Covington 37

Logansport 67, Marion 54

Madison 53, Corydon 52

McCutcheon 97, Muncie Central 51

Mitchell 54, Greenwood 40

Morristown 57, Rising Sun 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51, Shelbyville 30

Munster 44, Kankakee Valley 35

N. Harrison 63, Clarksville 24

N. Putnam 50, Western Boone 49

N. White 46, Rossville 37

Northridge 59, NorthWood 36

Norwell 44, Bellmont 39

Orleans 52, N. Daviess 32

Paoli 35, Crawford Co. 33

Pendleton Hts. 55, Rushville 52

Perry Central 45, Christian Academy 15

Pioneer 55, Argos 40

Plainfield 61, Tri-West 45

Plymouth 51, Concord 25

Purdue Polytechnic 52, Union (Modoc) 40

River Forest 63, E. Chicago Central 36

Rochester 50, Tippecanoe Valley 44

S. Bend Adams 64, Gary 21st Century 18

S. Ripley 37, Oldenburg 27

S. Spencer 60, Ev. Harrison 37

Shakamak 65, Bloomington Lighthouse 30

Shenandoah 57, Indpls Ritter 46

Silver Creek 89, Austin 37

Speedway 69, Beech Grove 36

Springs Valley 61, Dubois 42

Switzerland Co. 49, New Washington 41, OT

Tri 63, Union City 60

Union (Dugger) 40, Cannelton 38, OT

Vincennes 58, S. Knox 48

Waldron 57, Eastern Hancock 46

Wawasee 38, Mishawaka 24

Western 74, Eastern (Greentown) 35

Allen County Conference Tournament

Championship
Jay Co. 52, Adams Central 48

Delaware County Tournament

Championship
Yorktown 54, Cowan 32

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Championship
Angola 55, Lakeland Christian 45

Pioneer Conference Playoffs

Championship
Greenwood Christian 62, University 50

Fifth Place
Indpls Park Tudor 49, Liberty Christian 23

Third Place
Bethesda Christian 62, Muncie Burris 30

Twin Lakes Tournament

Indianapolis Homeschool 50, Lowell 39
Twin Lakes 63, Indianapolis Homeschool 62
Twin Lakes 71, Lowell 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/