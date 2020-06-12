x
Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 5, 2020

High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 67, New Castle 41

Angola 57, Concord 53

Barr-Reeve 75, Vincennes Rivet 26

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Terre Haute North 45, OT

Blackford 87, Blue River 43

Bloomington North 73, Center Grove 62

Bremen 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 43

Brownsburg 66, Gary 21st Century 47

Calumet 75, Hammond Noll 38

Calumet Christian 47, S. Bend Trinity 43

Cannelton 40, Christian Academy of Madison 37

Carmel 49, Zionsville 34

Carroll (Flora) 84, W. Central 19

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, E. Noble 26

Chesterton 46, Lowell 41

Christian Academy 60, New Washington 48

Clinton Prairie 43, Seeger 36

Cloverdale 53, Southmont 42

Columbus North 72, Martinsville 43

Covenant Christian 70, Indpls Roncalli 59

Crown Point 44, Penn 42

Daleville 70, Elwood 50

Delphi 62, Clinton Central 48

Eastern (Greene) 62, Mitchell 54

Eastside 57, Bryan, Ohio 37

Edinburgh 61, Waldron 57

Elkhart 77, Northridge 75

Ev. Bosse 72, Indpls Chatard 63

Ev. Mater Dei 70, Southridge 55

Floyd Central 70, Clarksville 44

Franklin Co. 51, Centerville 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 57, Hamilton, Ohio 30

Ft. Wayne Wayne 52, Wapahani 51

Gary West 63, Michigan City 61

Hauser 52, Columbus Christian 25

Hebron 79, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

Heritage Christian 82, Indpls Ritter 71

Heritage Hills 66, Ev. Memorial 56

Huntington North 54, Warsaw 45

Indian Creek 57, Greencastle 42

Indpls Attucks 66, Warren Central 58

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Southport 47

Indpls Brebeuf 56, Avon 53

Indpls Metro 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 31

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Switzerland Co. 44

Jennings Co. 70, Rock Creek Academy 55

Kouts 85, Kankakee Valley 43

Lake Station 56, Griffith 39

Lanesville 39, Paoli 30

Lawrence North 52, Hammond 51

Liberty Christian 75, Ft. Wayne North 70

Loogootee 60, Jasper 53

Madison-Grant 61, Norwell 45

Mississinewa 95, S. Decatur 74

N. Central (Farmersburg) 67, White River Valley 58, OT

New Albany 49, Ev. Harrison 31

New Palestine 73, Rushville 39

New Prairie 79, LaPorte 58

Noblesville 60, Beech Grove 43

Oak Hill 66, Taylor 57

Peru 48, Knox 41

Plainfield 66, Indpls N. Central 56

Portage 79, Hammond Gavit 57

Princeton 53, Pike Central 42

Richmond 85, Indpls Herron 56

River Forest 50, Wheeler 47

S. Bend St. Joseph's 91, Michigan City Marquette 82

S. Ripley 76, Batesville 51

Salem 55, Henryville 51

Seymour 53, Franklin 43

Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Columbus East 68

Southwestern (Shelby) 80, Triton Central 45

Sullivan 83, Shakamak 41

Terre Haute South 53, Mooresville 50

Traders Point Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 30

University 61, Speedway 39

W. Noble 50, Goshen 49

Washington Twp. 67, Hanover Central 53

Westfield 65, Kokomo 30

Whitko 65, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22

Banks of Wabash Tournament

Championship
Parke Heritage 56, S. Vermillion 42

Third Place
Riverton Parke 73, N. Vermillion 33

Lafayette Jeff Classic
Lafayette-jefferson 88, W. Lafayette 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 73, New Albany 34

Bethesda Christian 65, Central Christian 29

Blue River 77, Wes-Del 25

Bluffton 35, Southern Wells 18

Bremen 54, LaVille 31

Brownstown 54, Eastern (Pekin) 40

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Northridge 43

Churubusco 44, Westview 31

Columbia City 50, Leo 24

Columbus East 88, Orleans 41

Columbus North 64, Terre Haute South 24

Covington 44, Rossville 28

Crawford Co. 32, Clarksville 18

Crawfordsville 48, Attica 20

Crown Point 44, Penn 42

E. Central 59, Jennings Co. 55

E. Noble 56, New Haven 44

Eastern Hancock 47, Hagerstown 39

Ev. Memorial 71, Heritage Hills 43

Fairfield 39, Prairie Hts. 12

Fishers 54, Indpls Chatard 37

Forest Park 64, Loogootee 56

Fountain Central 44, N. Montgomery 25

Franklin 71, Decatur Central 56

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, Elkhart Christian 16

Ft. Wayne South 50, S. Bend Washington 41

Garrett 58, Eastside 20

Goshen 45, Plymouth 27

Greensburg 59, Connersville 32

Hamilton Southeastern 56, McCutcheon 33

Heritage 44, S. Adams 43

Indian Creek 59, Greencastle 32

Indpls Attucks 71, Phalen 23

Indpls Shortridge 52, Indpls Scecina 43

Jac-Cen-Del 87, S. Dearborn 31

Jasper 60, Ev. Central 44

Jay Co. 39, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 31

Knox 41, Triton 32

Kokomo 44, Peru 24

Kouts 44, Hanover Central 33

Lafayette Harrison 64, Tri-West 60

Lakeland 55, Fremont 28

Lakeland Christian 79, Hamilton 17

Lanesville 65, Austin 43

Maconaquah 54, Eastern (Greentown) 33

Madison 43, Floyd Central 23

Merrillville 53, Elkhart 45

Monrovia 45, Owen Valley 35

Morgan Twp. 66, Oregon-Davis 60, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41, Pike Central 20

N. Judson 67, Argos 29

N. Knox 64, S. Knox 55

New Palestine 46, Delta 29

Noblesville 63, Mishawaka Marian 52

Oldenburg 31, S. Decatur 29

Paoli 41, Henryville 18

Pendleton Hts. 70, Greenfield 33

Rochester 49, Southwood 39

S. Bend Adams 52, Michigan City Marquette 33

Scottsburg 46, Charlestown 45

Shelbyville 56, Batesville 39

Shenandoah 54, Union Co. 40

Southwestern (Hanover) 36, W. Washington 34

Switzerland Co. 54, Hauser 33

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Wabash 42

Trinity Lutheran 62, Jeffersonville 57

Union City 81, Knightstown 26

University 54, Indpls Brebeuf 32

Vincennes 68, Ev. Bosse 41

Vincennes Rivet 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40

W. Lafayette 69, Tipton 57

W. Vigo 58, N. Putnam 37

Warren Central 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 40

Warsaw 53, Ft. Wayne Snider 45

Westfield 46, Rushville 37

White River Valley 52, Springs Valley 37

Winchester 83, Monroe Central 16

Yorktown 62, Muncie Burris 31

Banks of Wabash Tournament

Championship
N. Vermillion 46, Parke Heritage 32

Third Place=
S. Vermillion 48, Riverton Parke 38

Cass County Invitational

Championship
Pioneer 48, Logansport 29

Third Place
Caston 47, Cass 38

North Daviess Classic

Mitchell 50, N. Daviess 20

Mitchell 55, Rock Creek Academy 30

N. Daviess 42, Rock Creek Academy 17

