Saturday's Operation Basketball scoreboard - Dec. 5, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 67, New Castle 41
Angola 57, Concord 53
Barr-Reeve 75, Vincennes Rivet 26
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Terre Haute North 45, OT
Blackford 87, Blue River 43
Bloomington North 73, Center Grove 62
Bremen 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 43
Brownsburg 66, Gary 21st Century 47
Calumet 75, Hammond Noll 38
Calumet Christian 47, S. Bend Trinity 43
Cannelton 40, Christian Academy of Madison 37
Carmel 49, Zionsville 34
Carroll (Flora) 84, W. Central 19
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 65, E. Noble 26
Chesterton 46, Lowell 41
Christian Academy 60, New Washington 48
Clinton Prairie 43, Seeger 36
Cloverdale 53, Southmont 42
Columbus North 72, Martinsville 43
Covenant Christian 70, Indpls Roncalli 59
Crown Point 44, Penn 42
Daleville 70, Elwood 50
Delphi 62, Clinton Central 48
Eastern (Greene) 62, Mitchell 54
Eastside 57, Bryan, Ohio 37
Edinburgh 61, Waldron 57
Elkhart 77, Northridge 75
Ev. Bosse 72, Indpls Chatard 63
Ev. Mater Dei 70, Southridge 55
Floyd Central 70, Clarksville 44
Franklin Co. 51, Centerville 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 57, Hamilton, Ohio 30
Ft. Wayne Wayne 52, Wapahani 51
Gary West 63, Michigan City 61
Hauser 52, Columbus Christian 25
Hebron 79, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37
Heritage Christian 82, Indpls Ritter 71
Heritage Hills 66, Ev. Memorial 56
Huntington North 54, Warsaw 45
Indian Creek 57, Greencastle 42
Indpls Attucks 66, Warren Central 58
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Southport 47
Indpls Brebeuf 56, Avon 53
Indpls Metro 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 31
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Switzerland Co. 44
Jennings Co. 70, Rock Creek Academy 55
Kouts 85, Kankakee Valley 43
Lake Station 56, Griffith 39
Lanesville 39, Paoli 30
Lawrence North 52, Hammond 51
Liberty Christian 75, Ft. Wayne North 70
Loogootee 60, Jasper 53
Madison-Grant 61, Norwell 45
Mississinewa 95, S. Decatur 74
N. Central (Farmersburg) 67, White River Valley 58, OT
New Albany 49, Ev. Harrison 31
New Palestine 73, Rushville 39
New Prairie 79, LaPorte 58
Noblesville 60, Beech Grove 43
Oak Hill 66, Taylor 57
Peru 48, Knox 41
Plainfield 66, Indpls N. Central 56
Portage 79, Hammond Gavit 57
Princeton 53, Pike Central 42
Richmond 85, Indpls Herron 56
River Forest 50, Wheeler 47
S. Bend St. Joseph's 91, Michigan City Marquette 82
S. Ripley 76, Batesville 51
Salem 55, Henryville 51
Seymour 53, Franklin 43
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Columbus East 68
Southwestern (Shelby) 80, Triton Central 45
Sullivan 83, Shakamak 41
Terre Haute South 53, Mooresville 50
Traders Point Christian 68, Indiana Deaf 30
University 61, Speedway 39
W. Noble 50, Goshen 49
Washington Twp. 67, Hanover Central 53
Westfield 65, Kokomo 30
Whitko 65, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 22
Banks of Wabash Tournament
Championship
Parke Heritage 56, S. Vermillion 42
Third Place
Riverton Parke 73, N. Vermillion 33
Lafayette Jeff Classic
Lafayette-jefferson 88, W. Lafayette 20
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 73, New Albany 34
Bethesda Christian 65, Central Christian 29
Blue River 77, Wes-Del 25
Bluffton 35, Southern Wells 18
Bremen 54, LaVille 31
Brownstown 54, Eastern (Pekin) 40
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52, Northridge 43
Churubusco 44, Westview 31
Columbia City 50, Leo 24
Columbus East 88, Orleans 41
Columbus North 64, Terre Haute South 24
Covington 44, Rossville 28
Crawford Co. 32, Clarksville 18
Crawfordsville 48, Attica 20
Crown Point 44, Penn 42
E. Central 59, Jennings Co. 55
E. Noble 56, New Haven 44
Eastern Hancock 47, Hagerstown 39
Ev. Memorial 71, Heritage Hills 43
Fairfield 39, Prairie Hts. 12
Fishers 54, Indpls Chatard 37
Forest Park 64, Loogootee 56
Fountain Central 44, N. Montgomery 25
Franklin 71, Decatur Central 56
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 70, Elkhart Christian 16
Ft. Wayne South 50, S. Bend Washington 41
Garrett 58, Eastside 20
Goshen 45, Plymouth 27
Greensburg 59, Connersville 32
Hamilton Southeastern 56, McCutcheon 33
Heritage 44, S. Adams 43
Indian Creek 59, Greencastle 32
Indpls Attucks 71, Phalen 23
Indpls Shortridge 52, Indpls Scecina 43
Jac-Cen-Del 87, S. Dearborn 31
Jasper 60, Ev. Central 44
Jay Co. 39, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 31
Knox 41, Triton 32
Kokomo 44, Peru 24
Kouts 44, Hanover Central 33
Lafayette Harrison 64, Tri-West 60
Lakeland 55, Fremont 28
Lakeland Christian 79, Hamilton 17
Lanesville 65, Austin 43
Maconaquah 54, Eastern (Greentown) 33
Madison 43, Floyd Central 23
Merrillville 53, Elkhart 45
Monrovia 45, Owen Valley 35
Morgan Twp. 66, Oregon-Davis 60, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41, Pike Central 20
N. Judson 67, Argos 29
N. Knox 64, S. Knox 55
New Palestine 46, Delta 29
Noblesville 63, Mishawaka Marian 52
Oldenburg 31, S. Decatur 29
Paoli 41, Henryville 18
Pendleton Hts. 70, Greenfield 33
Rochester 49, Southwood 39
S. Bend Adams 52, Michigan City Marquette 33
Scottsburg 46, Charlestown 45
Shelbyville 56, Batesville 39
Shenandoah 54, Union Co. 40
Southwestern (Hanover) 36, W. Washington 34
Switzerland Co. 54, Hauser 33
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Wabash 42
Trinity Lutheran 62, Jeffersonville 57
Union City 81, Knightstown 26
University 54, Indpls Brebeuf 32
Vincennes 68, Ev. Bosse 41
Vincennes Rivet 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 40
W. Lafayette 69, Tipton 57
W. Vigo 58, N. Putnam 37
Warren Central 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 40
Warsaw 53, Ft. Wayne Snider 45
Westfield 46, Rushville 37
White River Valley 52, Springs Valley 37
Winchester 83, Monroe Central 16
Yorktown 62, Muncie Burris 31
Banks of Wabash Tournament
Championship
N. Vermillion 46, Parke Heritage 32
Third Place=
S. Vermillion 48, Riverton Parke 38
Cass County Invitational
Championship
Pioneer 48, Logansport 29
Third Place
Caston 47, Cass 38
North Daviess Classic
Mitchell 50, N. Daviess 20
Mitchell 55, Rock Creek Academy 30
N. Daviess 42, Rock Creek Academy 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/