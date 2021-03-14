Sabonis' triple-double helps Pacers cool off Suns, 122-111

Caris LeVert made his Indiana debut following surgery to remove a mass on his kidney and scored 13 points.

PHOENIX — Malcolm Brogden scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Phoenix Suns 122-111 Saturday night.

Doug McDermott added 22 points for the Pacers, who improved to 17-20. The Suns had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 20 points, and Dario Saric had 17 off the bench.