x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Sports

Sabonis' triple-double helps Pacers cool off Suns, 122-111

Caris LeVert made his Indiana debut following surgery to remove a mass on his kidney and scored 13 points.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) drives past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — Malcolm Brogden scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Phoenix Suns 122-111 Saturday night. 

Doug McDermott added 22 points for the Pacers, who improved to 17-20. The Suns had their five-game winning streak snapped. 

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 20 points, and Dario Saric had 17 off the bench. 

Caris LeVert made his much-anticipated Indiana debut following surgery to remove a mass on his kidney. He was in the starting lineup and played well, scoring 13 points in 27 minutes.

RELATED: Pacers' LeVert has 'successful surgery' for mass on kidney

RELATED: Kuzma leads Lakers' late surge for 105-100 win over Pacers

Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) is defended by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)