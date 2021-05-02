x
Sabonis has triple-double by half; Pacers top Thunder 152-95

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) passes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 Saturday night in the largest home loss in NBA history. 

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. Their previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982.

Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage ever for a Thunder opponent. 

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back and finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists. Doug McDermott added a career-high 31 points for the Pacers. 

Moses Brown scored 16 points for Oklahoma City. 

The 57-point final margin topped the previous record of 56, set by the SuperSonics in 1986 and matched by the Celtics in 2018. 

Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

