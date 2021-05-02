Sabonis has triple-double by half; Pacers top Thunder 152-95

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half and the Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 Saturday night in the largest home loss in NBA history.

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976. Their previous record was 150 points against Denver in 1982.

Indiana shot 65.5% from the field — the highest percentage ever for a Thunder opponent.

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back and finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists. Doug McDermott added a career-high 31 points for the Pacers.

Moses Brown scored 16 points for Oklahoma City.