Sabonis has 23 points, 15 rebounds as Pacers down Blazers 111-87

Indiana improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87. 

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland.

Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. 

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for the Blazers. 

The loss was costly: During the third quarter, center Jusuf Nurkic left the court holding his right wrist and the Trail Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

    

