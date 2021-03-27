Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Doncic-less Mavs, 109-94

It was Indiana's fourth win in five games.

DALLAS — Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon also scored 22 points, and the Indiana Pacers hit early and often from long range in a 109-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pacers hit 20 3-pointers led by Brogdon’s 6-for-9 effort, matching the franchise record they previously set this season, to win for the fourth time in their last five games.

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without All-Star guard Luka Doncic - among the top five in the NBA in scoring and assists - due to back tightness.

Tim Hardaway Jr., second among NBA reserves in scoring, had 16 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)