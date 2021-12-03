x
Rutgers ousts Indiana from Big Ten tourney 61-50

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana.
Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) goes to the basket against Indiana's Jerome Hunter (21) and Race Thompson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young scored 13 points each as Rutgers knocked tenth-seeded Indiana out of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, 61-50.

Rutgers, the seven seed, will square off against second-seeded, and No. 3-ranked, Illinois (20-6) in a Friday quarterfinal. 

Rutgers beat the Illini 91-88 in their only meeting this season. 

Paul Mulcahy scored 10 points for Rutgers, his first double-digit scoring since Dec. 29. Myles Johnson also scored 10 points and grabbed 13  rebounds for his eighth double-double. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana, but six came after halftime as Indiana’s shooting fell off to 28% after the break (8 of 29).

