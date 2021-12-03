Rutgers ousts Indiana from Big Ten tourney 61-50

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points to lead Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young scored 13 points each as Rutgers knocked tenth-seeded Indiana out of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, 61-50.

Rutgers, the seven seed, will square off against second-seeded, and No. 3-ranked, Illinois (20-6) in a Friday quarterfinal.

Rutgers beat the Illini 91-88 in their only meeting this season.

Paul Mulcahy scored 10 points for Rutgers, his first double-digit scoring since Dec. 29. Myles Johnson also scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double.