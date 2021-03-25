HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets traded Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat at the NBA's trade deadline.
In return, Houston gets Kelly Olynyk, who is on an expiring contract, and Avery Bradley, who has barely played this season due to COVID-19 and then a calf injury. The deal also includes a pick swap in 2022, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal needed league approval.
Oladipo has wanted to be in Miami for some time, and the Rockets made that happen.