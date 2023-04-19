Robert Mathis, Gridiron Gang form football partnership with IPS

Hundreds of student-athletes will benefit from a skills training program led by Colts legend Robert Mathis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts legend Robert Mathis and his foundation Gridiron Gang are officially partnering with Indianapolis Public Schools.

The Colts franchise all-time sacks leader was on hand at Arsenal Tech High School Wednesday afternoon to make the announcement.

The partnership between Gridiron Gang and IPS Athletics is supported and funded by the Players United Foundation. Representatives of all three organizations spoke extensively on the plan to open up professional-level training in football skills for male and female student-athletes in the IPS system.

The Gridiron Gang, founded by Mathis, provides development and sports performance training for football players at all levels, and now will do so for IPS student-athletes free of charge.

"Everybody just has a common goal, and that's to see our youth thrive," Mathis told 13News on Wednesday, "To leave them without excuses or explanations. That's an old Tony Dungy-ism that I have carried since my playing days. We just want to give them an opportunity to thrive in the best way possible."

IPS director of athletics Darren Thomas says closing as many resource gaps for student-athletes in the school district is critical. He says not only will this partnership with Gridiron Gang do that on the field, but off the field as well.

"We really want to bring more opportunities for our young student-athletes. Yes, with football training and development, but really build them up holistically," Thomas explained. "Of course, it's important to do the football piece and grow our football programs, but we are really trying to build kids and get them ready for their adulthood in the future. To be able to bring these resources to these student-athletes means a lot to us in IPS."

"It's important to remember where you're from and where you're going," Mathis concluded. "We're just here to be repairers of the breach, and help in any way possible."

The partnership includes in-season and offseason football training programs, camps, clinics, tournaments, nutrition assessments, remote coaching, mentoring, and community engagement.