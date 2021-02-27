Retired Purdue basketball broadcaster Larry Clisby dies at 74

Clisby, who was the radio voice of Purdue basketball for more than 40 years, died Saturday in Florida.

INDIANAPOLIS — The longtime voice of Purdue basketball, Larry Clisby, died Saturday in Florida after a long battle with cancer. He had just turned 74 on Sunday.

Clisby announced his retirement before the current basketball season after cutting back his duties the previous two seasons while he underwent treatment for brain and lung cancer.

He broadcast 1,189 Boilermaker basketball games over parts of four decades and was a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame.

Gov. Eric Holcomb presented Clisby with the Sagamore of the Wabash honor at the end of his final season at the microphone in 2020.

Incredible honor for the "Voice of Purdue Basketball", as @GovHolcomb presents Larry Clisby with the Sagamore of the Wabash -- one of the highest honors awarded by the Governor to an Indiana resident. pic.twitter.com/jmiaG63PcB — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 7, 2020