Reds' Wade Miley throws no-hitter against Indians

The perfect game was broken up by a throwing error by Nick Senzel in the sixth inning.

CLEVELAND — Wade Miley pitched baseball’s second no-hitter in three days — and fourth already this season — leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians, who were no-hit for the second time in a month.

The left-hander was in control of an Indians team that entered the series batting just .213 but has won five straight and nine of 11.

Franmil Reyes has come the closest to getting a hit for the Indians. His hard smash in the fifth was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slugger.

The Indians didn't get their first baserunner, and only, until the sixth when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel's throwing error.

The game was 0-0 heading into the 9th when the Reds managed to score 3 run to break the tie.