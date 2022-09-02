RECAP: Beijing Olympics Day 5 Highlights

From Shaun White's clutch second run to clinch a spot in finals, to Jessie Diggens bronze medal, here is a roundup of Team USA's highs and lows.

INDIANAPOLIS — Day 5 of the 2022 Beijng Olympics brought more medals and some heartbreaking loses for Team USA on Tuesday night.

Several Olympic champions like Shaun White, Chloe Kim, and Mikaela Shiffrin, took to the snow seeking to lay foundations they would need in order to defend their titles from the 2018 games.

Lindsey Jacobellis took home the first gold medal of these games, with her win in the women's snowboard cross event. She also won the silver medal in Women's Snowboard Cross's Olympic debut back in 2006.

Jessie Diggins became the first American woman to win an individual Olympic medal in cross-country skiing. She took bronze in the women’s cross country freestyle sprint, and is now the only two-time Olympic medalist in U.S. cross-country skiing history. Diggins won America's first-ever cross-country skiing gold medal in the women's team sprint, at the PyeonChang Olympics.

Introducing Jessie Diggins, the only two-time Olympic medalist in U.S. cross-country skiing history. — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) February 8, 2022

Jessie Diggins was SPARKtacular as she earned herself and @TeamUSA a historic Olympic bronze medal at the #WinterOlympics! 🥉 pic.twitter.com/VUunxxiO5m — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2022

Diggins beat out teammate Rosie Brennon, who finished fourth in that event.

Defending women's snowboard halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, 21, made her Beijing Olympics debut, scoring an 87.75 in the women's half-pipe in the qualifying rounds. She heads into Wednesday's finals in first place, and will be the lone representative for Team USA in that event.

Chloe Kim's Olympic title defense is ON.



The Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final is Wednesday night at 8PM ET on @NBC and @peacockTV. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/4Q2JjjF3U1 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 9, 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of her slalom at the Beijing Winter Games Tuesday night. The gold medalist is now out of the event she won at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Shiffrin ended with her second DNF – Did Not Finish – of these games so far. She also crashed out of giant slalom on Monday.

The 26-year-old is trying to become the first US alpine ski racer to win three Olympic golds in her career, and took several minutes to herself in the moments immediately after the crash.

"Makes me second guess the last 15 years. Everything I thought I knew about my own skiing and slalom, and racing mentality," she told NBC News after the run.

Shiffrin's heartbreaking comments spurred a flood of support after that interview. Several Olympians rallied behind the skiier, including gymnast Simone Biles. Shiffrin had vocally expressed support for Biles while she struggled with the spins throughout the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White, who said last month this fifth Olympics would likely be his last, made the men's snowboard halfpipe final. After falling on his first run, he needed a score better than a 58.50 to make it into finals for that event.

His second run could have been his last. But White scored an 86.25 to make it into finals.

"I had a lot of time to kill. A lot of thoughts went through my head a lot of pressure," White told NBC News. "You have to fight for it if you want to get into finals, and I did."