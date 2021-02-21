Ram falls short in 'doubles' double at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, VIC — Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig have won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.
Ram, a 36-year-old from Carmel, spent two weeks in hard quarantine after arriving in Australia last month.
He was attempting a "doubles" double at Melbourne Park after winning the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday night.
In the Men's Final, Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.
The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.
DJOKOVIC WINS MEN'S SINGLES
Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title.