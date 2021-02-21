x
Ram falls short in 'doubles' double at Australian Open

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lost to Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig in the Men's Doubles final at the Australian Open.
Credit: AP
Slovakia's Filip Polasek, left, and Croatia's Ivan Dodig, second left, pose with their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram, right, of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, VIC — Filip Polasek and Ivan Dodig have won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

Ram, a 36-year-old from Carmel, spent two weeks in hard quarantine after arriving in Australia last month. 

He was attempting a "doubles" double at Melbourne Park after winning the mixed doubles title with Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday night.

In the Men's Final, Ram saved a championship point while serving in the ninth game and held, but Polasek sealed the title in the next game.

The 35-year-old Polasek dedicated the victory to his newly-born baby daughter.

