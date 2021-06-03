x
Purdue tops IU in West Lafayette Saturday

Purdue completed a season sweep of IU Saturday with a 67-58 win over the Hoosier men's basketball team.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 to help Purdue beat Indiana 67-58. 

The Boilermakers have won nine straight in the in-state rivalry for the first time since 1929-35, which came during John Wooden's playing career. 

Purdue also has won five in a row overall. 

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 to lead the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight. 

Down by nine at halftime, they closed to 47-42 with 6 1/2 minutes left. 

The Boilermakers sealed the win at the free throw line.