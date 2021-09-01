Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54

The Boilermakers came back after trailing by as many as 17 points.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trevion Williams made a short jump shot with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as Purdue rallied past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 Friday night

The Boilermakers came back after trailing by as many as 17 points. They were down 31-16 at halftime, but rallied to raise their record to 9-5. The Spartans fell to 8-5 with the loss on their home court.

Michigan State had held Purdue to 33.9% shooting, including 12.5% from 3-point range. But the Spartans went more than 12 minutes without a basket at one point in the second half.

Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points for Michigan State, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans.

Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers.

The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.