Purdue rallies to beat No. 23 Michigan St 55-54

The Boilermakers came back after trailing by as many as 17 points.
Purdue's Trevion Williams, center, Sasha Stefanovic, left, Eric Hunter Jr., right, and Brandon Newman, left rear, celebrate following the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Purdue won 55-54. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trevion Williams made a short jump shot with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as Purdue rallied past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 Friday night 

The Boilermakers came back after trailing by as many as 17 points. They were down 31-16 at halftime, but rallied to raise their record to 9-5. The Spartans fell to 8-5 with the loss on their home court.

Michigan State had held Purdue to 33.9% shooting, including 12.5% from 3-point range. But the Spartans went more than 12 minutes without a basket at one point in the second half.  

Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points for Michigan State, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans. 

Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers. 

The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall. 

