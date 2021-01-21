Porzingis' big night leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 points and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points in Indiana's first home game with fans in the stands.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Dallas was in control most of the game, leading by as many as 15 points, as it snapped a three-game losing streak against the short-handed Pacers.

Indiana was able to take a brief lead in the third quarter, but has now lost its last two games by its two largest margins this season.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 points and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points in Indiana's first game with fans in the stands.

Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

With the win, the Mavs moved to .500 on the season.

The Pacers fell to 8-6.