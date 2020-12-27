Plenty at stake as Steelers host Colts Sunday

Indianapolis has been surging, winning five of their last six games.

PITTSBURGH — The Indianapolis Colts are surging. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling.

Still, both teams will have plenty at stake when they meet Sunday at Heinz Field.

The Colts have won five of six games.

The Steelers have lost three in a row since an 11-0 start. The Steelers are averaging just 16 points a game during their current skid.

Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by either Baltimore or Miami.

Pittsburgh can lock up the AFC North with a victory but will need its offense to get going.