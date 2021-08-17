'Please get help' | Collegiate volleyball player turned mental health advocate has message for athletes

By the end of her freshman year, Kari Zumach found herself in a mental health crisis. Through honesty and self-love, she found a way forward.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Right hitter Kari Zumach’s struggles with mental health began in high school.

"When I was around 16 or 17 I really started noticing some changes just how I process some of my thoughts – my behavior how I was around people," Zumach said.

But as a promising athletic career in Division I volleyball saw Kari off to Creighton University, her mental health went unchecked.

"I really didn’t see it as an issue," she said.

Once on campus, she continued to struggle.

"And I didn’t talk to anyone about it, I kept it to myself. I would just kind of stay in my room, not talk to anyone," Zumach said.

Balancing her mental health with the rigors of collegiate athletics was difficult.

"I just made a lot of mistakes at that time in my life because I didn't know how to deal with what was going on inside my head," Zumach said. "It was a crisis mode for me, where I just lied to everyone I knew and said I was perfectly fine. And then continued to go down a path where I made a lot of errors and mistakes. Which is something you don't have room to do as a collegiate athlete."

Eventually, she had a breakthrough.

"Kind of a breaking point. Drastic things had happened and I was like, 'Ok I need help.'"

Kari sought therapy and transferred to Indiana University.

"Got a diagnosis. Started getting on the proper medication. Started taking those steps where I accepted what was happening to me," she said.

As her mental health improved, Zumach began speaking out and has become a strong mental health advocate for athletes.

"Kind of being like, if you're going through this too as an 18-year-old girl you're not alone. Especially if you're an athlete. And then I started branching ojut even more into the mental health community outside of athletes, and outside of just females. Now I just try to help anyway I can."

Today, she gives support to whoever may need it.

She often responds to parents on social media, who reach out about their own loved ones. While Zumach is currently a Psychology major, she always stresses she is not a clinical psychologist.

But, as someone who has been through her own mental health struggles, the advice she gives can show people they aren't alone.

Indeed, a few of the tips she has for other athletes were ones she herself had the most trouble asking for.

Despite many hours of practice, for example, asking for just one workout off to take care of her mental health seemed daunting.

“If I sprained my ankle my coach might give me the practice off. But if I have an anxiety attack – I might also need practice off because the physical things aren't just what make me whole," she said. “But originally I would just have an off practice and I wouldn't risk asking."

When she came forward to IU Women's Volleyball Head Coach Steve Aird with that request though, she was met with compassion.

“He was like if you're having an off day you can go home. Go get a coffee. He'll always tell that to everyone, not just me. So once we got over that initial barrier, it's become so much easier to voice specifically when I need things, or when my teammates and then ask for help in that way," she said.

But even if asking for help is challenging for athletes, Kari's main message is clear. At the end of the day – athletes are more than who they are on the field, track or court.