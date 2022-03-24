Peyton Manning joins Instagram on his 46th birthday with classic home movie

The Hall of Fame quarterback posted a video Thursday of himself as a 3-year-old playing backyard football in an old home movie.

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning celebrated his 46th birthday by joining the social media world.

The Hall of Fame quarterback launched his Instagram page Thursday evening with an old school home movie of a backyard football game.

"Wanted a new putter for my birthday... instead I got an instagram account. This video was 43 years ago. Time flies," he wrote.

The short video, apparently recorded by Manning's father, Archie, who can be heard throughout the clip, shows young Peyton throwing a football around with two other kids - presumably including his older brother, Cooper - and one particularly rough, brotherly tackle.

Manning was welcomed to social media by his longtime rival, Tom Brady.

"I already had an instagram...so I just unretired when I got bored," Brady wrote with a laughing emoji. "Welcome Peyton!"

I already had an instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored…😂 Welcome Peyton! https://t.co/gtz3AFwf8H — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 24, 2022

By late Thursday night, the account had built a following of more than 63,000 users, though Manning only followed four pages - the NFL, Cooper, his wife Ashley and his production company, Omaha Productions.

His profile photo is a screenshot from his visit to Saturday Night Live earlier this year, where an appearance on "Weekend Update" to discuss the NFL playoffs turned into an in-depth review of the Netflix show "Emily in Paris."

While Peyton's younger brother, Eli, joined Twitter in May 2020, a few months after retiring from football, the former Colts and Broncos signal caller has stayed away from social media.