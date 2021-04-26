Pacers win third straight in Orlando 131-112

Playing less than 24 hours after rallying to beat Detroit, the Pacers had a 41-20 edge in the third quarter to cruise to their third straight victory.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and the Indiana Pacers used a big third quarter to rout short-handed Orlando 131-112 on Sunday night in Orlando.

The game was marred by Magic rookie Devin Cannady’s gruesome ankle injury. Cannady suffered an open fracture of his right ankle in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to contest Edmond Sumner’s layup.

The former Princeton star was set for surgery Sunday night.

Indiana remained a game behind Charlotte for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.