INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Caris LeVert had 25 and the Indiana Pacers had a late 12-0 run to beat the Detroit Pistons 115-109 Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

With the Pacers down 101-97 with 4:41 remaining, LeVert made a layup to start the run. Brogdon hit a 3-pointer and added a layup, with the latter making it 109-101 with 2:42 remaining.

The Pacers swept the season series from the Pistons for the first time since 2016-17 and have won 10 of 12 at home against Detroit.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 25 points, and Mason Plumlee had 17 points and 21 rebounds.