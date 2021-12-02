x
Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons

Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 18 and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers.
Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out eight assists as the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night. 

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range. 

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.