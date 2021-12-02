Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons

Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 18 and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out eight assists as the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range.

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.