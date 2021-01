Sabonis finished 9 of 10 from the field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doug McDermott had 28 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-106.

Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.

Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of their last four games.