Pacers respond to coach's challenge in blowout of Pelicans

The Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched Friday night to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers’ starters bounced back from being benched Friday night to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 Saturday.

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of a loss at Charlotte, Indiana’s starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans.

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

Point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 16.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. Naji Marshall scored 14 points and Brandon Ingram had 12.

MYLES CAUGHT THREE BODIES 😵 pic.twitter.com/mR4zh6vvSY — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 21, 2021