Pacers to hire Raptors Nate Bjorkgren as new head coach, The Athletic reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers have hired a new head coach, according to the Athletic.
A reporter for the Athletic tweeted on Tuesday that the Pacers have decided to hire the Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting the new hire, citing sources.
Bjorkgren, who is an Iowa native, has been assistant coach for the Raptors since 2018 and has been coaching in the NBA since 2015.
He replaces Pacers former head coach Nate McMillian who was let go from his head coaching position in August 2020.