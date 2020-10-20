Pacers to hire Raptors Nate Bjorkgren as new head coach, The Athletic reports

Nate Bjorkgren is formerly the assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers have hired a new head coach, according to the Athletic.

A reporter for the Athletic tweeted on Tuesday that the Pacers have decided to hire the Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren.

The Indiana Pacers are hiring Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is also reporting the new hire, citing sources.

Bjorkgren, who is an Iowa native, has been assistant coach for the Raptors since 2018 and has been coaching in the NBA since 2015.