Pacers-Heat NBA Playoff game times announced

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Indiana Pacers announced their tip-off times for the first four games of their NBA Playoff series with the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble.
Game 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 18 will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and TNT.
FOX Sports Indiana will televise Games 1-4 of the Pacers’ playoff series against Heat.
The Pacers’ playoff schedule for the first round against Miami is below:
- Game 2 Thursday, Aug. 20 - 1 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/ESPN)
- Game 3 Saturday, Aug. 22 - 3:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)
- Game 4 Monday, Aug. 24 - 6:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)
- Game 5* Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Game 6* Friday, Fri., Aug. 28
- Game 7* Sunday, Sun., Aug. 30
Start times and television networks for Games 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be announced later.
All FOX Sports Indiana telecasts and pregame and post game shows can be streamed on FOX Sports GO.