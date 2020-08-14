Pacers-Heat NBA Playoff game times announced

Game 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 18 will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and TNT.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Indiana Pacers announced their tip-off times for the first four games of their NBA Playoff series with the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble.

Game 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 18 will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and TNT.

FOX Sports Indiana will televise Games 1-4 of the Pacers’ playoff series against Heat.

The Pacers’ playoff schedule for the first round against Miami is below:

Game 2 Thursday, Aug. 20 - 1 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/ESPN)

Game 3 Saturday, Aug. 22 - 3:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)

Game 4 Monday, Aug. 24 - 6:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)

Game 5* Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 6* Friday, Fri., Aug. 28

Game 7* Sunday, Sun., Aug. 30

Start times and television networks for Games 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be announced later.