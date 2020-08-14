x
Pacers-Heat NBA Playoff game times announced

Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon (7) handles the ball as Washington Wizards Troy Brown Jr. (6) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Indiana Pacers announced their tip-off times for the first four games of their NBA Playoff series with the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble.

Game 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 18 will start at 4 p.m. and be televised on FOX Sports Indiana and TNT.

FOX Sports Indiana will televise Games 1-4 of the Pacers’ playoff series against Heat.             

The Pacers’ playoff schedule for the first round against Miami is below:

  • Game 2 Thursday, Aug. 20 - 1 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/ESPN)
  • Game 3 Saturday, Aug. 22 - 3:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)
  • Game 4 Monday, Aug. 24 - 6:30 p.m. (FOX Sports Indiana/TNT)
  • Game 5* Wednesday, Aug. 26
  • Game 6* Friday, Fri., Aug. 28
  • Game 7* Sunday, Sun., Aug. 30

Start times and television networks for Games 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be announced later.

All FOX Sports Indiana telecasts and pregame and post game shows can be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

