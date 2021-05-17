Pacers beat Raptors 125-113, now host Charlotte Tuesday for Play-In game

By winning their last regular season game Sunday, the Pacers get to host the Hornets Tuesday night in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.

TAMPA, Fla. — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 Sunday to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed.

The Pacers (34-38) actually finished the regular season tied for eighth place in the conference with Washington, but the Wizards (34-38) swept the season series with Indiana and will be the eighth seed.

The Pacers will host 10th seed Charlotte (33-39) in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The game is set for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game will go on sale to the public Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and may be purchased at www.pacers.com/tickets or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office, which is open Monday-Friday from noon-5 p.m.

With a win over the Hornets, the Pacers would advance to meet the loser of Tuesday's Wizards-Boston Celtics game Thursday, May 20 for the right to advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed. The winner between Boston and Washington will qualify as the seventh seed.

If the Pacers advance out of the Play-In round, they would meet the Philadelphia 76ers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak against Toronto on Sunday.