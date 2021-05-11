Pacers beat Cavaliers 111-102, move into ninth place in East

Nine Cleveland players, including starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland, were out with injuries.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Domantas Sabonis amassed 21 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists as the Indiana Pacers strengthened their hold on a play-in tournament spot with a 111-102 victory Monday over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 25 points and Caris LeVert had 20 points and 10 assists for the Pacers, who moved one-half game ahead of Washington into ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Collin Sexton scored 25 points for the Cavaliers in their 11th straight loss, matching the eighth-longest skid in team history.

Cleveland dressed nine players with nine others out with injuries, including starters Kevin Love and Darius Garland.