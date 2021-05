Center Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster are both facing discipline from the team.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers assistant coach Greg Foster and center Goga Bitadze are both facing discipline from the team for a heated exchange between the two Wednesday night.

Players held back Foster who was seen yelling at Bitadze late in the third quarter.

The Pacers said Bitadze has been fined Foster has been suspended for one game for their in-game conduct.

The Pacers lost the game 104-93 to the Kings.