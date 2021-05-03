O'Ward takes 2nd Texas race for first career IndyCar win

O’Ward, who spent part of his life growing up in Texas, became the first Mexican winner of an IndyCar race since Adrian Fernandez in 2004.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Pato O’Ward celebrated his first career IndyCar victory Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway. O’Ward, who joined the series in 2019, started fourth and passed Josef Newgarden with 24 laps remaining in the 248-lap race and pulled away from Newgarden at the end.

The McLaren team returned to victory lane for the first time since 1979, when Johnny Rutherford won a pair of races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Graham Rahal finished third and six-time series champion Scott Dixon, winner of the Genesys 300 on Saturday night, finished fourth after starting from the pole.

The start of the race was marred by a crash the took out six cars.

Pietro Fittipaldi hit Sebastien Bourdais from behind, knocking him into Alexander Rossi. The cars of Ed Jones, Dalton Kellett and Conor Daly also were destroyed in the crash that happened after the green flag had dropped, but before they crossed the start-finish line.

Daly was starting at the back of the 24-car field. His car slid upside down along the front stretch before planting into the infield grass and flipping back onto its wheels.

All the drivers in the incident were unhurt.